Christian Pulisic Goal Sparks AC Milan Comeback in Italian Super Cup Final
Christian Pulisic and AC Milan are Italian Super Cup champions after an improbable second half comeback against Inter Milan.
AC Milan saw their hopes of lifting their first trophy under new head coach Sérgio Conceição slowly slipping away after Inter Milan took a commanding 2–0 lead in the Italian Super Cup final. Theo Hernández got the Rossoneri on the scoresheet in the 52nd minute, but an equalizer evaded Milan until Pulisic produced another moment of magic in the 80th minute.
Hernández played a hopeful ball into the box from the left wing that Pulisic tracked back to meet. Even with four defenders surrounding him, the U.S. men's national team captain still had the poise and skill to send an off-balance left-footed strike into the back of the net.
The goal brought Milan level with Inter and Tammy Abraham completed the comeback in the 93rd minute with a tap in to secure the 2–3 victory for the Rossoneri. The win is Milan's first trophy since 2022 and their first Italian Super Cup since 2016.
The victory is even more improbable when you consider that Milan fired Paulo Fonseca at the end of 2024. Conceição has now brought a title back to Milan in just two matches in charge.
Pulisic only just returned from a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a calf injury he suffered in early December. The 26-year-old played his first match in over a month against Juventus in the Italian Super Cup semifinal, where he scored from the spot to ignite another late comeback for Milan.
Pulisic has now scored 10 goals across all competitions for Milan this season. The American superstar continues to deliver for both club and country on the biggest of stages, even when the odds are stacked against him.
Pulisic now finally has a trophy to go along with his stellar form since joining the Serie A side in the summer of 2023.