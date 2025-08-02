‘We Will Consider Him’—Club Director Reveals Condition for Jadon Sancho Transfer
Juventus general manager Damien Comolli has confirmed the club will only move to sign Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho if they can sell another attacker first.
Talks between Juventus, Sancho and United appeared to be moving in a positive direction earlier this summer until it emerged that the Serie A side had put a potential transfer “on hold” while they worked on balancing out their squad.
Wingers Francisco Conceiçao and Nico González have both joined on permanent deals already this summer and Comolli confirmed Juventus need to clear up space before being able to pursue Sancho.
“I think the club is very attractive; many agents and players are calling me,” Comolli told the media when asked about a potential move for Sancho. “After all, we are Juventus, and we want to get back to winning ways.
“Securing Conceição’s permanence was a clear and strong decision because he can play on both wings. We have two of the best wingers in the world, and Nico is a great player. If someone were to leave, we will consider him [Sancho].”
Juventus are looking to offload a number of attacking players. Striker Dušan Vlahović is available for transfer, and it is believed that González could also depart this summer, having joined last year on a loan which included an obligation to buy in 2025.
United States international Tim Weah is on the fringes of the squad and finds himself embroiled in a public spat with Juventus over his future. Commoli demanded “respect” from the 25-year-old over his desire to leave and join Marseille.
While Juventus await a resolution to their overload in attack, Sancho is reported to have contacted former employers Borussia Dortmund to offer his services to the Bundesliga side at a reduced rate.