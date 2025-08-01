Jadon Sancho Ready to Make ‘Huge Sacrifice’ to Seal Man Utd Exit
Jadon Sancho is prepared to accept an enormous drop in wages if it helps seal a return to Borussia Dortmund, a report has claimed.
Sancho is back at Manchester United this summer after failing to agree a permanent move to loan side Chelsea, but he has been asked to stay away from training and find himself a new club after falling out of favour.
Serie A side Juventus had appeared to be leading the race for his signature before other business forced them to put a move for Sancho “on hold”, at which point Dortmund were tipped to pursue a reunion with their former winger.
According to BILD, a return to Dortmund, where Sancho made his name between 2017 and 2021, would be the dream for the winger, who recognises the need to get his next move right after two stuttering seasons.
Not since his time with Dortmund, where he also impressed during a six-month loan in early 2024, has Sancho managed to show his best form. In the hope of reaching those heights again, Sancho is reported to be prepared to slash his wages in half to seal a third stint at Signal Iduna Park.
Currently thought to be paid a net salary of €16 million (£13.8 million, $18.3 million) with United, Sancho is ready to drop down to €8 million (£6.9 million, $9.1 million), which would not make him one of Dortmund’s highest earners.
Sancho has reportedly communicated that desire to return to Dortmund officials, but whether they will pursue a move remains to be seen. Sporting director Sebastian Kehl played down suggestions of such a deal earlier this summer.
Interest from Juventus is far more concrete but, if Dortmund do join the race for his signature, Sancho is expected to prioritise a return to the Bundesliga outfit.
Sancho first joined Dortmund from Manchester City’s academy in the summer of 2017 and, after making his breakthrough, racked up 50 goals and 57 assists in 137 appearances to earn a £73 million ($96.5 million) move to United in 2021.
He has come nowhere near matching that output in England, with just 17 goals and 16 assists across his time with both United and Chelsea. Amid this stark decline, Sancho is thought to be keen to return to an environment which can provide him with the confidence to flourish.