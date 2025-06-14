Club World Cup Golden Ball: Favorites, Top Contenders
Collective success is the ambition of each player traveling to the United States for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, but there will be individual awards to distribute at the end of the tournament, too.
While few would publicly admit their desire to get their hands on the competition’s Golden Ball—the accolade awarded to the tournament’s best player—there’s certainly no harm in being named the cream of the crop.
Unfortunately for those vying for the prize, there is stiff competition. A sea of the planet’s best players will be competing at the tournament, all of whom harbor ambitions of standing head and shoulders above their peers.
Here are those most likely to win the Golden Ball at the Club World Cup.
Who Will Win the Club World Cup Golden Ball?
The Golden Ball is traditionally handed out to a player from the competition’s winning team, or at least from one of the sides that goes deep into a tournament. As a result, it’s hard to look beyond Europe’s elite.
Real Madrid have a handful of players capable of scooping the award but Kylian Mbappé perhaps shines brightest. During a difficult 2024–25 season, the Frenchman still managed an astonishing 43 goals in 56 appearances—not bad for a debut term. Vinícius Júnior is another leading candidate should Los Blancos thrive, while Jude Bellingham could prove their talisman in attacking midfield.
Recently-crowned European champions Paris Saint-Germain also boast plenty of star power. Ousmane Dembélé, who was named Player of the Season in the Champions League last term, will be sure to make an immense impact, while Désiré Doué will be full of confidence heading to the United States after his exceptional performance against Inter in the Champions League final. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Vitinha are others set to dazzle for the French side.
Manchester City didn’t enjoy the best of seasons in 2024–25 but anything is possible when you have Erling Haaland. The Norwegian sharpshooter could be competing with former clubmate Cole Palmer for the award, with the Chelsea ace looking to stun audiences in the United States. City’s Rodri is another to keep an eye on as he returns from injury, although an adaptation period is needed after such a long stint on the sidelines.
Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Jamal Musiala are among those likely to light up the competition for Bayern Munich, while Atlético Madrid’s Julián Alvarez enters the tournament off the back of an excellent debut season in the Spanish capital.
Outside of Europe, there is one clear option: Lionel Messi. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner is a magnet for silverware both collective and individual, and while Inter Miami are not expected to trouble the big dogs at the Club World Cup, the Argentine is certain to sprinkle some of his stardust on the competition.
Past Winners of the Club World Cup Golden Ball
In the previous iteration of the Club World Cup, the Golden Ball was handed out on 20 separate occasions. Messi is the only player to have won the accolade twice (2009, 2011), while the aforementioned Vinícius and Rodri have won the previous two awards.
Defenders seldom win but Thiago Silva and Sergio Ramos, both of whom are competing at this year’s Club World Cup, are past recipients, while Brazilian duo Rogério Ceni and Cássio are the only goalkeepers to have won the award.
Luis Suárez and Luka Modrić are other past winners who could technically claim a second Golden Ball this year, although it seems extremely unlikely that either veteran will do so.
Year
Golden Ball Winner
2000
Edílson
2005
Rogério Ceni
2006
Deco
2007
Kaká
2008
Wayne Rooney
2009
Lionel Messi
2010
Samuel Eto’o
2011
Lionel Messi
2012
Cássio
2013
Franck Ribéry
2014
Sergio Ramos
2015
Luis Suárez
2016
Cristiano Ronaldo
2017
Luka Modrić
2018
Gareth Bale
2019
Mohamed Salah
2020
Robert Lewandowski
2021
Thiago Silva
2022
Vinícius Júnior
2023
Rodri
