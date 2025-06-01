Man City 2024–25 Season: A Brutal Fall From Grace
It’s been quite some time since Manchester City finished a season without major silverware but 2024–25 has seen them crash back down to earth with a startling bang.
In fact, this is only the second campaign since Pep Guardiola’s arrival and the first since his debut season in which they have failed to claim a major prize. Winning the Community Shield last August was the best things got.
A third-placed finish did at least secure their return to the Champions League for next season but FA Cup final heartbreak at the hands of Crystal Palace still saw the term end on a sour note. A huge summer lies in wait as they try to return to English football’s summit.
Here’s Sports Illustrated’s comprehensive review of the season.
Man City 2024–25 Player of the Season
Joško Gvardiol
“Joško has been the most important player we’ve had this season,” declared Guardiola in May. “Without Joško, it would be impossible to sustain. He’s reliable to play every three days in the good and bad moments, he’s been top.”
It’s difficult to argue against Guardiola’s assessment of the Croatian, who, despite a period littered with errors earlier in the term, has been City’s most consistent and reliable performer during an underwhelming campaign. The defender, who has played both left back and centre back, has crucially stayed injury-free, racking up the most appearances for the club this term.
Gvardiol’s versatility has come in handy during extended absences for City’s other centre halves, while he’s proven a consistent goal threat when playing at left back. He managed six goals in all competitions, including an FA Cup semi-final effort and a worldie against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Erling Haaland deserves a mention for producing another impressive attacking return this season—31 goals in 44 appearances—but Gvardiol has been the shining light during a dim campaign.
Honourable mention: Erling Haaland.
Man City 2024–25 Goal of the Season
Omar Marmoush vs. Bournemouth
Recently announced the 2024–25 Premier League Goal of the Season, Omar Marmoush’s sensational long-range effort against Bournemouth is undoubtedly City’s pick of the bunch.
Despite their struggles this season, they have still produced some astonishing individual strikes, but none can match the sheer ferocity of Marmoush’s stunner. Collecting the ball from just inside his own half, driving forward and unleashing a pinpoint thunderbolt from 35 yards...we have seen few better in recent years.
Honourable mentions: Mateo Kovačić vs. Chelsea, Erling Haaland vs. West Ham, Jérémy Doku vs. Fulham, Joško Gvardiol vs. Wolves, Erling Haaland vs. Sparta Prague, Kevin De Bruyne vs. Crystal Palace.
Man City 2024–25 Performance of the Season
Newcastle United (H)
One notable aspect of City’s campaign has been their general inability to beat Europe’s biggest clubs. They failed to topple Liverpool or Arsenal in the Premier League and were unable to conquer Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus or Inter on the continent.
However, one of the few occasions they demolished a top side came back in mid-February when they put four unanswered goals past Newcastle United. The Magpies, who finished fifth and beat the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea this season, were no match for their hosts at the Etihad Stadium.
Marmoush’s quick-fire hat-trick gave City an unassailable lead as James McAtee added some gloss to the scoreline late in the day, with Guardiola’s side producing a surprisingly clinical and defensively sound performance given they had lost three of their last six fixtures and had a Champions League clash with Real Madrid on the horizon.
If only City had been able to produce such standards more consistently.
Honourable mentions: Chelsea (A), Nottingham Forest (H), Salford City (H), Ipswich Town (A), Crystal Palace (H).
Man City 2024–25 Signing of the Season
Omar Marmoush
City made seven signings across 2024–25 and five of them came in an emergency winter window. With the club floundering domestically and on the continent, significant money was invested to stop the rot and help Guardiola turn the corner. While Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis and Nico González didn’t make an enormous impact, Marmoush did.
The Egyptian injected some much-needed energy into the City squad after arriving from Eintracht Frankfurt, wasting little time in transferring his excellent Bundesliga form to the Premier League as he finished the season with eight goals to his name.
Marmoush’s versatility was also key. He has played out wide and in an attacking midfield role, but featured most prominently as a centre forward during Haaland’s injury in the closing stages of the campaign. While he still has steps to make in light blue, it was an encouraging first half-season given the difficult circumstances in which he arrived.
Honourable mention: İlkay Gündoğan, Savinho.
Man City 2024–25 Most Improved Player
Nico O’Reilly
Not too many City players improved last term—in fact, many regressed—but one success story was undoubtedly Nico O’Reilly. The 20-year-old had caught the eye during pre-season and proceeded to become an integral part of the squad during the final three months of the campaign.
The orthodox midfielder featured at left back for the Cityzens and quickly established himself as one to watch. He finished the term with 19 appearances, five goals and two assists, with much of his good work coming in the run to the FA Cup final.
O’Reilly showed excellent maturity and confidence after being thrust into an unhappy City squad and he’s another academy star they will be hoping to develop at the Etihad—or at least sell for a huge profit.
Honourable mention: Matheus Nunes.
Man City 2024–25 Disappointment of the Season
Jack Grealish
Phil Foden arguably deserves this unwanted award for such a decrease in effectiveness between 2023–24 and last season, but the attacking midfielder still managed 15 goal contributions in all competitions despite an underwhelming year. There has been no such salvation for Jack Grealish.
The misfiring 29-year-old made just 32 appearances in all competitions across 2024–25 and only half of those were starts. Three goals and five assists was a disappointing return but the disappearance of his trademark flair and ingenuity has been more disturbing to witness. The Englishman looks a shell of his former self.
A summer exit now looks inevitable for Grealish as City aim to trim their squad and the England international will leave the Etihad with a whimper.
Dishonourable mentions: Kyle Walker, Abdukodir Khusanov, Phil Foden.
Man City 2024–25 Most Appearances
- Joško Gvardiol: 53 (37 Premier League, 10 Champions League, 3 FA Cup, 2 Carabao Cup, 1 Community Shield)
- İlkay Gündoğan: 50 (33 Premier League, 10 Champions League, 6 FA Cup, 1 Carabao Cup)
- Bernardo Silva: 49 (33 Premier League, 9 Champions League, 5 FA Cup, 1 Carabao Cup, 1 Community Shield)
- Savinho: 45 (29 Premier League, 9 Champions League, 4 FA Cup, 2 Carabao Cup, 1 Community Shield)
- Phil Foden: 45 (28 Premier League, 9 Champions League, 6 FA Cup, 2 Carabao Cup)
Man City 2024–25 Top Scorers
- Erling Haaland: 31 (22 Premier League, 8 Champions League, 1 FA Cup)
- Phil Foden: 10 (7 Premier League, 3 Champions League)
- Omar Marmoush: 8 (7 Premier League, 1 FA Cup)
- James McAtee: 7 (3 Premier League, 3 FA Cup, 1 Champions League)
- Mateo Kovačic: 7 (6 Premier League, 1 Champions League)
Man City 2024–25 Top Assisters
- Savinho: 12 (10 Premier League, 1 Champions League, 1 Carabao Cup)
- Matheus Nunes: 10 (6 Premier League, 3 Champions League, 1 FA Cup)
- Jérémy Doku: 9 (6 Premier League, 2 FA Cup, 1 Champions League)
- Kevin De Bruyne: 8 (7 Premier League, 1 FA Cup)
- İlkay Gündoğan: 7 (7 Premier League)
Man City 2024–25 Record in All Competitions
- Premier League: P38, W21, D8, L9, GF 72, GA 44, GD +28, Pts 71, Position 3rd
- Champions League: P10, W3, D2, L5, GF 21, GA 20, GD +1, Last 16 Knockout Playoff
- FA Cup: P6, W5, L1, GF 17, GA 4, Runners-up
- Carabao Cup: P2, W1, L1, GF 3, GA 3, Fourth Round
- Community Shield: P1, W1, GF 1, GA 1, Winners