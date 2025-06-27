Club World Cup Power Rankings: All 16 Qualified Teams From Worst to Best
The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup group stage delivered the goods as audiences across the planet were entertained by an array of unfamiliar battles.
Competitors from all six continental federations duked it out for a place in the knockout stage of the expanded and revamped tournament, with 16 sides from eight groups making the cut.
All knockout phase qualifiers will now have the opportunity to compete for the trophy but will need to triumph in four successive encounters to win this year’s competition in the United States. That’s far from easy.
Here are Sports Illustrated’s Club World Cup power rankings based on each team’s group stage performance.
16. Fluminense
Fluminense were expected to offer very little at the tournament despite being 2023 Copa Libertadores winners, but they were handed the luxury of one of the competition’s most favorable groups.
Drawn alongside Borussia Dortmund, Mamelodi Sundowns and Ulsan HD, the Brazilian outfit didn’t need to be exceptional to secure one of the top two positions.
Their rigid defense—led by veteran Thiago Silva—guided them to the last 16 as they conceded just twice and remained unbeaten during their three group games.
15. Al Hilal
Al Hilal made an excellent start to the competition as they held record UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid to a draw, but they were less convincing in the subsequent goalless stalemate with Salzburg. In the end, victory over Pachuca in their Group H finale booked them a ticket to the knockout stage.
However, there were lofty expectations for Al Hilal prior to the tournament given their financial muscle and impressive roster, with Club World Cup audiences yet to see the best of the Saudi Arabian giants.
14. Inter Miami CF
Inter Miami’s place at the Club World Cup was awarded somewhat controversially but the Herons offered a decent account of themselves during the group stage. While they were lucky to avoid Europe’s behemoths, they did prove their credentials on Matchday 2 thanks to some Lionel Messi magic in victory over Porto.
Draws against Al Ahly and Palmeiras were less impressive but there’s something to be said for remaining unbeaten during the group phase. It appears unlikely they will avoid defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16, however.
13. Monterrey
Monterrey laid the groundwork for their progression with hard-fought draws against Inter Milan and River Plate in their opening two outings, but it was their 4–0 demolition of Urawa Red Diamonds in their closing group game that most impressed.
The Mexican side are not expected to go deep in the competition but showed their defensive strength in Group E, as well as some of their attacking might against the Red Diamonds.
They will pose Dortmund issues in the last 16.
12. Palmeiras
2021 Copa Libertadores winners Palmeiras joined Inter Miami in Group A and despite finishing ahead of the Herons, their performances weren’t markedly better than those of the MLS side. Both finished on five points but the Brazilians boasted a marginally better goal difference.
They have some impressive attacking options and fired two past Inter Miami and Al Ahly during the group stage, with Chelsea-bound Estêvão Willian a particularly exciting proposition.
They have the advantage of facing familiar opponents Botafogo in the last 16.
11. Borussia Dortmund
Dortmund were unconvincing during the 2024–25 Bundesliga season and have failed to sparkle at the Club World Cup so far. They were kept at bay by Fluminense before narrowly triumphing over Mamelodi Sundowns despite conceding three. A 1–0 win over Ulsan HD was hardly an emphatic way to close out Group F.
The Germans will be hopeful of moving up the gears as they progress and have one of the more straightforward last 16 ties as they prepare to face Monterrey. Still, Niko Kovač’s side have been well below their best.
10. Juventus
Juventus put on a show in their opening two matches. They fired nine goals past Al Ain and Wydad Casablanca, both of whom offered little resistance against Igor Tudor’s men. Their attack blossomed during those match-ups and that remains their greatest asset going forward.
However, a humbling 5–2 defeat to Manchester City in their final encounter offered them a harsh reality check, with their defensive struggles set to reappear when they face Real Madrid in the last 16.
9. Chelsea
Chelsea started and finished the group stage with clean sheet victories over Los Angeles FC and Espérance de Tunis, but they threw in a concerning performance against Flamengo in between. They surrendered their one-goal advantage in a 3–1 defeat that also saw Nicolas Jackson sent off.
Such a lapse in concentration will prove costly further down the line but their defeat to Flamengo spared them a last 16 battle with Bayern Munich. The Blues will face Benfica for a place in the quarterfinal and will fancy their chances of progressing.
8. Benfica
Chelsea’s last 16 opponents will be no walkovers, though. Benfica accumulated seven points in the group stage and impressed in their final outing as they beat Bayern 1–0. They also showed their character to fight back from two goals down in their opener with Boca Juniors.
Benfica are unlikely to go on and win the competition but they will prove a challenge for any in their path. Ángel Di María is still conjuring up spells on the wing and fellow Argentine veteran Nicolás Otamendi is keeping things tight in defense.
7. Inter Milan
Still recovering from Champions League heartbreak and the loss of Simone Inzaghi, it wouldn’t have been entirely surprising if Inter stumbled during the group stage. But despite a shaky opener, they composed themselves in their final two matches to beat River Plate and Urawa Red Diamonds.
Cristian Chivu is still getting to grips with managing one of the world’s biggest clubs and he will be content with what he’s seen from the Nerazzurri during the group stage. They do need to improve the further they go, however.
6. Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich’s 10–0 demolition of Club World Cup minnows Auckland City attracted plenty of attention, but their subsequent victory over Boca Juniors was where they secured their position in the last 16. While disappointed to lose to Benfica in their final group match, they did make sweeping changes.
The Bundesliga champions have already flexed their attacking muscles and have a number of candidates for the Golden Boot award. Flamengo will be nervous ahead of their battle with Bayern for a quarterfinal berth.
5. Botafogo
Botafogo undoubtedly produced the result of the group stage. Having already beaten Seattle Sounders in their opener, they proceeded to stun European champions Paris Saint-Germain in their second fixture courtesy of Igor Jesus’s goal.
There is no shame in losing to Atlético Madrid, which is exactly what they did in their most recent outing, and the reigning Copa Libertadores champions will have immense confidence heading into the knockout phase following an impressive group stage.
4. Paris Saint-Germain
PSG’s defeat to Botafogo raised a fair few eyebrows but their confidence is unlikely to be knocked by a one-off loss in a clash they dominated. Their 4–0 obliteration of Atlético was far more telling of their quality as the recent UEFA Champions League victors look to conquer the globe.
Few in the tournament will be able to thwart PSG’s all-star forward line, who have repeatedly torn through defenses at domestic, continental and now international level. They remain the team to beat, even if they were not the most impressive side in the group stage.
3. Real Madrid
Xabi Alonso was desperate for victory on his debut against Al Hilal but instead had to frustratingly accept a point. Expectations were then raised for clashes with Pachuca and Salzburg, with Real Madrid rising to the occasion with two convincing wins.
Los Blancos are still getting accustomed to a new style under the Spaniard and are unlikely to unlock their full potential at the Club World Cup. However, given the quality of their team, they don’t necessarily need to be at their best to lift the trophy.
2. Flamengo
All four Brazilian participants reached the knockout phase but it was Flamengo who impressed most. They played some excellent football during the group stage as they nabbed seven points, particularly shining in their impressive 3–1 comeback victory over Chelsea.
They have been unlucky to draw Bayern in the last 16 but the three-time Copa Libertadores winners will be confident of producing an upset, or at the very least unsettling the German giants. Unfortunately, they will likely face PSG in the last eight should they progress.
1. Manchester City
Man City are the only team to have won every single match at the Club World Cup and they have achieved that feat at a canter. After routine victories over Wydad AC and Al Ain—the latter seeing them net six—they then produced a similarly accomplished performance against Juventus.
Firing five past the Turin side was a statement and there is already talk of Man City being ‘back’. The evidence suggests that’s certainly possible and Pep Guardiola’s side will be full of confidence heading into their last 16 battle with Al Hilal.