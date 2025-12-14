Cole Palmer Reveals Worrying Injury Reality After Ending 333-Day Drought
Chelsea talisman Cole Palmer played down the enthusiasm inspired by his return to the scoresheet against Everton, revealing that he is “still dealing with an injury” which requires constant, careful attention.
Palmer scored his first goal from open play at Stamford Bridge in 333 days on Saturday, winning a battle of wits with Jordan Pickford before calmly stroking the ball into the bottom corner midway through the first half of the visit from Everton. A lack of form in the second half of last season took its toll on Palmer, but that drought was also extended by a persistent groin injury this term.
The England international first had to sit out Chelsea’s last two games of August with this muscular issue only to rush back too quickly. Two-and-a-half months on the sidelines gave Palmer plenty of time to think—and fracture his toe—but not enough to fully recover.
“I wouldn’t say I’m at my best yet. I’m still dealing with an injury,” he told BBC’s Match of the Day this weekend. “Hopefully, it gets better and better but there’s still a bit to go.
“It is getting better. The stuff I’ve been doing with the physios at the club. It’s just a matter of not doing too much too soon. Literally, it’s just a day-by-day thing. Hopefully it gets better.”
Maresca also stressed extreme caution. BBC’s interviewer hadn’t even finished their question on Palmer’s ability to feature in multiple fixtures across the same week when the Italian coach butted in to warn: “At this moment, he can’t play.”
When pushed specifically on Palmer’s involvement in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final against Cardiff City, Maresca accepted that he would “probably not” be risked.
“We said many times with Cole we are a better team,” the Chelsea boss added. “Unfortunately he was out for many games for us, but now he’s back and for sure he will help us.” Many will be asking the question of whether Palmer can help England at the World Cup.
Palmer Discusses World Cup Prospects
England manager Thomas Tuchel was at Stamford Bridge to watch Palmer’s return to form in the flesh. It remains to be seen whether the former Chelsea coach will call upon the talented playmaker this summer after only getting the chance to work with him for one camp in 2025.
In typically nonchalant fashion, Palmer wasn’t too concerned by his international prospects. “I’ve not been looking too far ahead to be honest,” he shrugged. “I’ve been injured for three months, I just need to get back to full fitness. I know what I can offer when I’m fully fit so hopefully I get there soon.”
The strength-in-depth England boast at the attacking midfield position is frightening. Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham is currently locked in a straight shootout with Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers for that role, yet Manchester City starlet Phil Foden is enjoying his best run of form in years. There are also the likes of Eberechi Eze, Morgan Gibbs-White and Curtis Jones to consider.