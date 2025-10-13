England's Midfield Options—Ranked
Few international teams can match England when it comes to strength in depth.
From front to back, the Three Lions are blessed with a ludicrous amount of different options. It's almost too much choice, with Thomas Tuchel likely to face the same pelters from supporters that Gareth Southgate did following each and every squad announcement.
Midfield is one area where England are truly spoiled for choice. Whether it’s a defensive midfielder, a box-to-box engine, a deep-lying playmaker, or a creative No.10, the talent pool is overflowing.
Here’s Sports Illustrated’s current ranking of England’s top central midfield options...
12. Conor Gallagher
Having perhaps unfairly been deemed surplus to requirements at Chelsea, Conor Gallagher moved to Atlético Madrid in the summer of 2024 and has since thrived in the Spanish capital under Diego Simeone, becoming the perfect soldier for the Argentine’s intense, no-nonsense system.
With his relentless engine, fearless tackling, and unshakable drive, Gallagher has already won over Atlético fans—earning the nickname “El Pitbull” for his tenacious performances.
English players who historically ply their trade abroad rather than in the Premier League (unless you’re Jude Bellingham) have historically been overlooked for the Three Lions. But with Tuchel, who knows Gallagher from his Chelsea days, there’s already visible trust in his abilities.
11. Kobbie Mainoo
A technically proficient midfielder and progressive ball-carrier—perhaps one of England’s finest in that regard—Mainoo is agile, able to twist and turn away from pressure and his direct opponent, with his relatively small frame letting him thread through tight spaces and navigate crowded areas with ease.
Such was his talent that he was fast-tracked into the England squad for Euro 2024 and made a huge impression as a regular starter in midfield, helping the Three Lions reach the final.
Injuries, combined with Manchester United’s turbulent 2024/25 season— which understandably coincided with a dip in his form and confidence—and Ruben Amorim’s uncertainty over where to play him, have put a serious dent in his progress.
On his day, however, Mainoo would rank much higher on this list, a reminder of just how special he can be when fully firing.
10. Curtis Jones
Curtis Jones was in and out of Arne Slot’s Liverpool team in 2024–25, with the Dutch coach using him wherever needed—from central midfield to attacking midfield, and even out wide at left or right, sometimes covering full back. He wasn’t always a nailed-on starter in a specific role, but his versatility allowed Liverpool to plug gaps wherever necessary.
That adaptability, while it may frustrate a player seeking a fixed position, makes Jones a fascinating option for England and Tuchel. Few things are more valuable at international level than a player who can operate effectively across multiple positions, especially when injuries or fitness issues strike at major tournaments.
It’s no coincidence that players like James Milner enjoyed such long, successful England careers—versatility is gold.
9. Jordan Henderson
Some may scoff at the idea of Jordan Henderson, now in his mid-thirties and turning out for Brentford, still being part of the England setup—and clearly valued by Thomas Tuchel—but his recent inclusion is more than justified.
In a squad brimming with young stars, Henderson brings something few others can: experience and leadership. Having recently spent time with Ajax, he’s played at the highest level for over a decade, captaining Liverpool to both Premier League and Champions League glory.
Even if he’s not always a starter anymore, Henderson’s influence goes far beyond the pitch. He’s the kind of player every successful dressing room needs.
8. Morgan Gibbs-White
Morgan Gibbs-White is an exceptionally well-rounded midfielder—a genuine goal threat, slick passer, tireless worker, and solid ball-winner. Simply put, he can do it all.
Where he arguably stands out most in England’s midfield setup is his creativity on the ball. Always on the half-turn, something almost magical happens whenever Gibbs-White receives possession—a deft turn, a surge into space, followed by a precise pass or a fierce shot on goal.
Tuchel has already given him the nod for England, signaling that he has a role to play for the Three Lions moving forward. Whether that role will be as a starter or an impactful squad player, however, remains to be seen.
7. Morgan Rogers
Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers stands out as a unique mix of power and attacking instinct, a profile perhaps rivaled only by Jude Bellingham. He’s not your typical nimble, quick-footed playmaker—he’s a force of nature in midfield.
Where most midfielders navigate with finesse, Rogers drives straight through the heart of the opposition. Defenders collide with him as he barrels forward, combining raw strength, speed, and determination—an attacking midfielder with the mindset and presence of a forward.
Because he shares similarities with Bellingham and faces stiff competition from the likes of Cole Palmer and Eberechi Eze, who offer a bit more experience and polish, Rogers is unlikely to be a guaranteed starter under Tuchel just yet. Still, he’ll be very much in the conversation, and with his potential, the future looks extremely promising.
6. Adam Wharton
Few would have expected Adam Wharton to feature in Euro 2024 after his January move from Blackburn Rovers to Crystal Palace. He, of course, did— and since then, many have already hailed him as England’s next big thing, including none other than Pep Guardiola.
England rarely produces players of Wharton’s profile. He’s an old-school No.8—a relentless ball-winner yet elegant distributor, combining British grit with continental flair, and offering something entirely unique to the Three Lions.
Wharton may have to bide his time and wait for the likes of Henderson to finish their career, but the future is his.
5. Elliot Anderson
Elliot Anderson was named Player of the Match in each of his first two England appearances—against Andorra and Serbia— a clear indication of just how talented he is and how ready he looks to make his mark on the international stage.
More importantly, though, Anderson is exactly the kind of midfielder England need. While players like Eberechi Eze, Cole Palmer, and even Jude Bellingham thrive going forward, and the likes of Declan Rice and Jordan Henderson focus on shielding the back line, Anderson bridges the gap between the two.
Operating between the lines, he’s the player who can turn defence into attack, drive the team forward, and create the platform for England’s attacking stars to shine—making things happen rather than just keeping the ball moving sideways.
4. Eberechi Eze
Though usually deployed on the left wing for England to date, Eberechi Eze is by trade an attacking midfielder—and a very talented one at that.
Arsenal’s mega-money star glides past opponents as if they aren’t there, finds pockets of space where none seem to exist, and threads passes invisible to the naked eye. He’s enigmatic, inventive, and a smooth operator—a genuine joy to watch.
His performances for Crystal Palace in 2024–25, guiding them to a record Premier League points total and FA Cup triumph, were impossible to ignore. The challenge for England, however, remains: where does he fit in? Right now, he’s probably not a guaranteed starter, but he’s close— and if anyone above him in the pecking order slips up, you can be sure he’ll be ready to step in and deliver.
3. Cole Palmer
When it comes to Cole Palmer, there are few—if any—defenders in the world who can stop him when he’s playing well.
Just ask 2025 Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain, who were torn apart by the Englishman’s brilliance in the Club World Cup final. Or Spain, who discovered exactly what Palmer is capable of just three minutes into his Euro 2024 cameo, when he scored from range and caused more havoc than any other England player throughout the rest of the game—and arguably the tournament.
Silky, quick, intelligent (some might even call him deceptively so), with a touch of schoolyard flair and just the right amount of arrogance, Palmer is a genuine game-winner.
2. Declan Rice
Declan Rice seems to be the only central midfielder who rarely divides opinion in an England shirt—though a few might argue he doesn’t quite match the technical brilliance of some of Europe’s top midfielders.
Nonetheless, Rice is England’s most reliable midfielder and was a key figure under the previous regime.
He first made his mark while at West Ham United, and his hold on an England midfield spot has only strengthened since his move to Arsenal. Versatile at the international level, Rice is equally comfortable as a number six or number eight, making him both a guaranteed starter for the Three Lions.
1. Jude Bellingham
Not only is Bellingham England's best attacking midfielder, he's undisputedly their best central midfielder too, possessing all the tools to do, well, absolutely everything.
England's challenge now is to raise their standards for a player who, whether playing as a No. 10 or deeper, can prove the difference-maker on the grandest stages.
Debate will continue to rage over the Real Madrid man's best role and how to accommodate other talents around him, but Bellingham simply has to start every single competitive game when fit. It's that simple.