Concacaf Nations League: Former England Striker Daniel Jebbison Excited to Join Canada's Trophy Hunt
Overlooking the pitch at Vitality Stadium in February, Canada men’s national team head coach Jesse Marsch knew he had his man.
After months of courtship, Marsch was having a final look at AFC Bournemouth striker Daniel Jebbison, as the 21-year-old was in the final steps of switching allegiance from England to Canada.
“[Marsch] had a big influence and helped me make that decision easier,” Jebbison told Sports Illustrated from Los Angeles, where he is in his first CanMNT camp. “What got me really excited was how young the Canadian team was, and he gave me a picture of what Canada will be like in five years.”
“That’s what made me go, ‘Oh, I could be joining a really good team here... just imagine if we all reach our potential.’
Despite representing England at major age group tournaments, the Premier League striker finally chose Canada and instantly joined the Concacaf Nations League Finals squad alongside another dual national striker, Promise David, who is in red–hot form with Royale Union Saint–Gilloise.
Set to face Mexico on Thursday before a potential final against the United States or Panama on Sunday, Marsch called the Canadian 23–man squad “the strongest ever,” adding that Jebbison has “massive potential.”
Jebbison has also dreamed of making the Canadian squad despite being eligible for England and Jamaica. In 2017, he attended a Canada vs. Jamaica friendly in Toronto and dreamed of playing on that pitch one day.
“It was my first football game live,” he said. “It was very good for me because I was young, and I was just always dreaming about playing on BMO field one day and now I’m playing professionally on a different field.”
Committing to Canada now not only gives him a chance to establish himself and potentially win a trophy, but it also positions him to be included in Canada’s FIFA World Cup 2026 roster while he learns what it takes to play in Marsch’s demanding and pressing system.
“There’s something to play for every year, and that’s the goal, to be a part of that World Cup team, but in all honesty, I’m really only focused on Mexico and the upcoming games right now,” Jebbison added. “We’re playing in one of the biggest competitions in the world right now...I have no experience in this tournament, but I'm ready for anything.”
Yet, while taking on Mexico is the first focus, Bournemouth teammate and USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams has already been bantering about a potential championship clash.
“We’ve spoken about it and laughed in the changeroom,” Jebbison said. “I’m confident we will be winning against Mexico, and then I hope it will be the USA that I could play against him.
“We're both competitive, and we like this sort of stuff. He's a very good player, and I respect him a lot for what he's doing for the club in this country. So it's going to be a good fight.”
Jebbison an Instant Fit for Canada at Concacaf Nations League
At 6-foot-3, Jebbison brings a physical factor to a deep group of Canadian strikers, where he will also be able to exploit his poacher instincts and pace further, giving himself an advantage based on his style of play despite his inexperience and relative club form.
Lille’s Jonathan David and RCD Mallorca’s Cyle Larin have been Canada’s go–to strike partnership in a 4-4-2 or 4-4-1-1 and will start against Mexico. However, the potential of Jebbison playing alongside David is enticing, especially if David is to drop back into a No. 10 or False Nine role.
“I feel like I fit in,” Jebbison said, having gotten his first taste of Marsch’s high–tempo and aggressively pressing system, which demands a lot from its strikers. “I think this is the fastest team I've ever seen, and to me, that was ‘oh, yes,’ because I’m also really fast and with how we play, you need to be fast.”
Jebbison's Career–Defining Moment After Harrowing Return
Even as Jebbison can fit in quickly with the CanMNT now, the last few seasons have been harrowing.
After hitting some form with Sheffield United, scoring two goals in just over 650 minutes in 2022–23, he missed most of the 2023-24 season due to blood clotting issues and has only recently found himself back playing regular minutes with Watford and Bournemouth this season.
“Those were scary times because I couldn’t do anything about it; it wasn’t like I was injured,” he said. “I couldn’t feel sorry for myself, so I just spent all my time in the gym doing what I could to make sure I came back a beast... I got my move to a Premier League club, so I’m thankful they also believed in me.”
Few 21-year-olds are thrown into critical international games a year out from a pivotal World Cup, and even fewer have to fight back from circumstances like Jebbison. His addition is a bet on the future, and as a Premier League player, there will be lots of eyes on him over the next 14 months.
But there’s no doubt in his mind. He’s ready.
“I’ll do anything to win a game for this team,” he said. “I'm not going to say I'm the best player in the world, but for sure, you'll see me fight, work hard and do everything I can.”