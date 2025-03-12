Promise David - Jupiler Pro League 24/25:



☑️23 games

⚽️11 goals

🅰️4 assists

🥅1 penalty won

📊directly involved in a goal every 86 minutes



An outstanding season for the 23-year-old striker, who was playing in Estonia last season. Yet another brilliant scouting find by USG! 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/9Pi52MfFrU