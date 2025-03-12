Canada 2025 Concacaf Nations League Finals Roster: Key Points, Players
Canada Soccer announced Jesse Marsch’s 23-man squad for the Concacaf Nations League Finals on Wednesday, calling up in-form European stars like Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David and enticing dual nationals.
Davies comes into camp fresh off scoring in FC Bayern Munich’s UEFA Champions League win over Bayer Leverkusen. Meanwhile, David sits third in Ligue 1 scoring despite his transfer rumors and pending departure from Lille.
Sports Illustrated has three takeaways from the Canadian squad as they look to get past a semifinal against Mexico on March 20 in Los Angeles and book a final against Panama or the United States on March 23.
1. New Dual Nationals: Promise David, Daniel Jebbison Arrive
Much to the delight of Canadian soccer fans, Marsch has added two new members to the squad: strikers Daniel Jebbison of AFC Bournemouth and Promise David of Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.
Of the two, David is the more significant coup at the moment. Eligible to represent Canada or Nigeria, where his parents were born, he’s now committed to Marsch’s plans for 2026 and the future, further shoring up Canada’s deep attacking pool.
The 23-year-old has 11 goals in the Belgian top-flight in 2024-25 and is enjoying a blistering breakout year after an intense rise through North American and European soccer levels.
Born in Brampton, Ont., a hotbed for Canadian soccer talent, David initially joined the Toronto FC Academy. However, his journey wound through academies in Croatia and the United States before he turned pro with Valletta in Malta in 2022.
After kicking off his professional career in Malta’s top flight with Valetta and Sirens FC, he moved to Estonia, where he scored 21 goals in 39 appearances for Nõmme Kalju FC, earning his move to Belgium.
It’s been a whirlwind career, but there’s every chance he continues to rise. After all, the Belgian first division has sold many players onto higher levels, including Canadians in the last five years. Jonathan David starred at Gent before moving to Lille, and Tajon Buchanan put in a standout tenure with Club Brugge.
As a 6-foot-4 striker with pace, he is the perfect target man to play alongside Jonathan David up top for Canada, bringing many of the elements of David’s primary Canadian strike partner, Cyle Larin, at a younger age and with faster attributes.
While Marsch’s system requires strikers to press and hold off depending on the situation, there will be a learning curve. Still, with his rounded skills in pace, aerial proficiency, and ability to find space in the box, he should quickly fit into the Canadian setup.
Jebbison also joins the group in what’s been a down year for him, especially given the hype and status surrounding him when he earned call-ups to England’s youth national teams and scored in the Premier League at 17.
While an intelligent pressing striker who could fit in moving forward, he’s still looking to rekindle his previous form after missing nearly all of 2023-24 due to a blood clotting issue. This season, he’s played eight Premier League matches.
Having David and Jebbison in camp is beneficial to get them up to speed, yet David is the more enticing option for an instant impact. Given the Belgian league standout’s form, he should get significant minutes and potentially even a starting spot.
Who’s the starting goalkeeper?
Canada’s starting goalkeeper position hasn’t faced a question like this in nearly a decade. There’s no clear starting goalkeeper between the Portland Timbers' Maxime Crépeau and Minnesota United's Dayne St. Clair.
Marsch has also called up Brighton and Hove Albion’s Tom McGill, but he’s destined to be the third keeper.
The moment is ripe for St. Clair to take on the starter's position. Despite Crépeau’s fine form for the squad in their semifinal run at the Copa América, he’s been in poor form with Portland, navigating a complicated dual keeper setup with fellow Canadian James Pantemis.
While Marsch’s system suits Crepeau’s sweeping abilities and athleticism, the coach has always had an eye for St. Clair, who started his first game in charge, a friendly against the Netherlands, and the recent Nations League games against Suriname.
St. Clair also presents a demanding presence at six-foot-three but is less versatile and can be caught out when a backline falters. Given everything on the line, his form may tip the scales for Marsch’s selection, at least in the semifinal against Mexico, with the 27-year-old only allowing a single goal in three Minnesota United matches this MLS season.
Shaffelburg’s availability, Jamie Knight-Lebel’s inclusion, Buchanan’s return to lineup?
Canada is in an enviable position to start 2025, with depth options in each position, unlike past eras. However, that brings other questions.
Jacob Shaffelburg finds himself in the squad despite not playing any MLS minutes for Nashville SC this season. He was Canada’s energetic and identifying boost at the Copa América but is unlikely to be able to take on his usual starting role.
The lone Nova Scotia-born player can still be highly effective off the bench, though, and that’s what Marsch and staff will likely hope for. Just one year ago, he scored off the bench against Trinidad and Tobago to send Canada to the Copa América, so he’s proven that value before, even in limited minutes.
Also, in wide areas, Tajon Buchanan enters a CanMNT camp for the first team as a Villarreal CF player, joining the La Liga club on loan after struggling to get minutes for Inter Milan. He has not featured significantly as a starter yet. Still, he enters the camp fully fit after returning from a broken leg suffered at Copa América, with cameos against Suriname. He could be a starting option despite not playing more than 30 minutes for his new side.
The squad's youngest member is 20-year-old center-back Jamie Knight-Lebel, who has only one cap for Canada in the Suriname matches to end 2024. With 28 games played for Crewe Alexandra, he’s an eye towards the future and gets the call over a more veteran option in Portland’s Kamal Miller. He also brings versatile qualities as a potential fullback and wingback, something Canada could need given an injury keeping the usual depth option, Sam Adekugbe, out of the squad.
Canada roster for Concacaf Nations League
Player
Club
GK: Maxime Crépeau
Portland Timbers
GK: Dayne St. Clair
Minnesota United
GK: Tom McGill
Brighton and Hove Albion
LB: Alphonso Davies
FC Bayern Munich
RB/LB: Richie Laryea
Toronto FC
CB: Moïse Bombito
OGC Nice
CB: Derek Cornelius
Olympique Marseille
CB: Jamie-Knight Lebel
Crewe Alexandra
CB: Joel Waterman
CF Montréal
RB: Alistair Johnston
Celtic FC
LM: Ali Ahmed
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
LM: Jacob Shaffelburg
Nashville SC
CM: Stephen Eustáquio
FC Porto
CM: Mathieu Choinière
FC Grasshopper Zurich
CM: Ismaël Koné
Stade Rennais
CM: Jonathan Osorio
Toronto FC
CM: Niko Sigur
Hajduk Split
RM: Tajon Buchanan
Villarreal CF
ST: Jonathan David
Lille
ST: Promise David
Royale Union Saint-Gilloise
ST: Cyle Larin
RCD Mallorca
ST: Tani Oluwaseyi
Minnesota United
ST: Daniel Jebbison
AFC Bournemouth