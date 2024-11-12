Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinals: Teams, Schedule, Matchups, How to Watch
Only four of the top eight teams from League A will survive the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals and automatically qualify for next summer's Gold Cup.
The fourth-edition of the Concacaf Nations League is well underway. After an action-packed group stage, the top two sides from each group advanced to the quarterfinals, where they joined the top four pre-seeded League A teams awaiting the knockout stage.
The resulting four quarterfinal matchups are each a two-leg home-and-away series. The pre-seeded teams all have the advantage of playing the second leg at home. After both legs are completed, the aggregate score winners will punch their ticket to the next round.
The U.S. men's national team comes into the competition as the defending champions. In fact, the Stars and Stripes won all three previvors editions of the tournament, most recently beating Mexico for the prize back in March. With Mauricio Pochettino now at the helm and Christian Pulisic headlining the USMNT's squad, the Stars and Stripes are the favorites to hoist a fourth-straight Concacaf Nations League trophy.
Here's everything you need to know about the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals.
Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinals Teams, Matchups
The following eight teams advanced to the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals:
- Canada
- Costa Rica
- Honduras
- Jamaica
- Mexico
- Panama
- Suriname
- United States
Jamaica vs. USA kicks off the quarterfinals, and the winner of the two-leg home-and-away series will meet the winner of Costa Rica and Panama's two-legged tie in the semifinals.
On the other side of the bracket, the winner of Suriname's two-legged tie with Canada faces the winner of Honduras's fixtures against Mexico.
Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinals Schedule
Quarterfinals Leg 1
Match
Date
Time
Location
Jamaica vs. USA
Nov. 14
8 p.m. ET
Kingston, Jamaica
Costa Rica vs. Panama
Nov. 14
9 p.m. ET
San José, Costa Rica
Suriname vs. Canada
Nov. 15
6:30 p.m. ET
Paramaribo, Suriname
Honduras vs. Mexico
Nov. 15
9 p.m. ET
San Pedro Sula, Honduras
Quarterfinals Leg 2
Match
Date
Time
Location
USA vs. Jamaica
Nov. 18
8 p.m. ET
St. Louis
Panama vs. Costa Rica
Nov. 18
9 p.m. ET
Panama City, Panama
Canada vs. Suriname
Nov. 19
7:30 p.m. ET
Toronto
Mexico vs. Honduras
Nov. 19
9:30 p.m. ET
Toluca, Mexico
How to Watch the Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinals
Viewers in the United States can watch the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals on a variety of platforms. The USA's matches with Jamaica are available to stream on Peacock and FuboTV. The games will also air on truTV and TNT, as well as Universo.
Paramount+ is the home of the other three matchups. Honduras vs. Mexico can also be streamed on FuboTV and will air on TUDN and the Univision Network.
Those in Canada can catch the Reds' matches against Suriname on OneSoccer.