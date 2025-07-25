Report: Raheem Sterling Linked With Shock Move to Chelsea’s Premier League Rivals
Fulham have emerged as potential suitors for Chelsea misfit Raheem Sterling according to a new report, although interest from abroad continues to persist.
The four-time Premier League champion has endured a testing few years. After losing his prominence in Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering Manchester City side, Sterling struggled to rediscover his best form during his first two seasons at Chelsea. Enzo Maresca bluntly froze him out of first-team action entirely last summer, prompting a season-long loan to Arsenal.
Mikel Arteta showed little faith in his former City colleague. Sterling’s only Premier League start against a club which finished in the division’s top half was a 37-minute cameo in a defeat to ninth-placed Bournemouth.
Yet, at just 30 years of age, Sterling’s career at the elite level is far from over. There has been speculation of a move abroad for the England international, with Erik ten Hag’s Bayer Leverkusen and Serie A outfit Juventus both reportedly offering him a Stamford Bridge escape route.
Napoli have also been presented with the chance to secure Sterling’s services, according to Fabrizio Romano. Whether the Italian champions pursue a move remains to be seen, although Antonio Conte’s admiration of any Premier League-proven talent is well-documented.
Fulham have also been credited with interest in Sterling by The Telegraph. This scenario would bring the promise of a clean slate without the need to relocate. Chelsea’s west London rivals are thought to be “discussing” an approach towards the end of the transfer window.
The former Liverpool starlet still has two years remaining on a contract which is thought to make him one of the best-paid players in the Premier League, which may pose a financial conundrum for Fulham.
Marco Silva’s side have made a pedestrian start to the summer window. They remain the only club in the division yet to make a single purchase, whether temporary or permanent. Yet, Sterling would represent the continuation of their recent recruitment trend.
The west London outfit have made a habit of pilfering depreciated assets from other Premier League clubs. Emile Smith Rowe was whisked away from Arsenal last summer after several injury-riddled campaigns dropped his price tag down to £34 million ($43.7 million at the time).
The likes of Alex Iwobi from Everton and former Wolverhampton Wanderers talisman Raúl Jiménez have also arrived at Craven Cottage under Silva’s watch. There is a spot on the left wing for Sterling to fill after ex-Chelsea and Arsenal winger Willian allowed his contract to expire in June.