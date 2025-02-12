Copa Del Rey 2024-25 Semifinals: Draw Results, Dates, Format
The 2024-25 Copa del Rey semifinals draw took place today and the path to the final has been set, with no derby or El Clásico possible until a potential clash to decide the champion.
Copa del Rey 2024-25 Semifinals: Matches, Dates
Here are the semifinals ties:
- Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad
- Atlético Madrid vs. Barcelona
There are still no confirmed dates for when the matches will take place, but the Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF) informed that the first legs will be played on Feb. 25, 26 or 27 and the second legs will be played on Apr. 1, 2 or 3.
Real Madrid will visit Reale Arena to take on Real Sociedad in the first leg, before hosting the second leg at the Santiago Bernabéu. Carlo Ancelotti's men are favored against a side that's currently 19 points behind them in La Liga. Los Blancos drew the weakest team remaining in the competition, but one that will be eager to play the underdog and go on a championship run like in 2020. Nevertheless, Real Madrid will aim at making the final for only the second time in the past decade.
Barcelona vs. Atlético Madrid is the highlight fixture of the semifinals. Both teams qualified directly to the Champions League round of 16 and only one point separate them in the title race in La Liga. The Catalans will host the first match at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys and it'll all be decided in the second leg at the Estadio Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Spain's capital. It'll be the 14th time these two teams clash in tournament history, with the Catalalans leading the series 8-6. The last time they met was in the 2016-17 semifinals, with Barcelona advancing and eventually winning the final.
Copa del Rey 2024-25 Semifinals: Format
Unlike in previous all the previous rounds, the Copa del Rey semifinals are two-legged, to give both teams a chance to play games in their home grounds.
The Copa del Rey doesn't take the away goals rule into consideration. If at the end of of the second leg the aggregate score remains tied, then extra time will follow and, if necessary, a penalty shootout will determine who advances to the final.