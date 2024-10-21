SI

Copa Libertadores 2024 Semifinals: How to Watch, Teams, Predictions

The first leg of the semi-finals of South America's most prestigious club tournament will take place this week.

Roberto Casillas

The Copa Libertadores is the most prestigious continental club tournament outside of the UEFA Champions League.
The most prestigious continental club tournament outside of Europe returns this week with the first leg of the 2024 Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores semifinals.

The tournament sees the top teams in South America battle it out for continental glory in CONMEBOL's equivalent of the UEFA Champions League.

Only four teams remain and the semi-final matchups are set. River Plater is the only remaining team from Argentina and will square off against Atletico Mineiro from Brazil. Manager Marcelo Gallardo looks to add a third Copa Libertadores to his River Plate resume and get revenge against the team that eliminated the Millonarios in the 2021 quarterfinals.

Brazilian side Botafogo will face four-time champion Peñarol from Uruguay in the other semi-final. Botafogo currently leads the league in Brazil and will look to add a first Copa Libertadores trophy to its cabinet. Peñarol are in the semifinals for the first time in thirteen years after a great defensive effort saw it eliminate one of the favorites, Flamengo, to win the tournament before it started.

The road to the final at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires on Nov. 30 is set. Here's all you need to know about the semi-final matches.

What Time Does River Plate vs. Atletico Mineiro Kick Off?

First Leg

  • Location: Belo Horizonte, Brazil
  • Stadium: Arena MRV
  • Date: Tuesday, Oct. 22
  • Kick-off Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Second Leg

  • Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Stadium: Estadio Monumental
  • Date: Tuesday, Oct. 29
  • Kick-off Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

What Time Does Botafogo vs. Peñarol Kick Off?

First Leg

  • Location: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
  • Stadium: Estadio Olímpico Nilton Santos
  • Date: Wednesday, Oct. 23
  • Kick-off Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Second Leg

  • Location: Montevideo, Uruguay
  • Stadium: Estadio Campeón del Siglo
  • Date: Wednesday, Oct. 30
  • Kick-off Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

River Plate & Atletico Mineiro Current Form in All Competitions

River Plate

Atletico Mineiro

River Plate 1–1 Velez Sarsfield: Oct. 18, 2024

Vasco da Gama 1–1 Atletico Mineiro: Oct. 19, 2024

Club Atletico Platense 0–0 River Plate: Oct. 6, 2024

Fortaleza 1–1 Atletico Mineiro: Oct. 16, 2024

River Plate 0–1 Talleres: Sept. 29, 2024

Atletico Mineiro 2–1 Gremio: Oct. 9, 2024

River Plate 1–0 Colo Colo: Sept. 24, 2024

Atletico Mineiro 2–2 Vitoria: Oct. 5, 2024

Boca Juniors 0–1 River Plate: Sept. 21, 2024

Atletico Mineiro 2–1 Vasco da Gama: Oct. 2, 2024

Botafogo & Peñarol Current Form in All Competitions

Botafogo

Peñarol

Botafogo 1–1 Criciuma: Oct. 18, 2024

Peñarol 2–0 Boston River: Oct. 19, 2024

Atletico Paranaense 0–1 Botafogo: Oct. 5, 2024

Danubio 0–1 Penarol: Oct. 16, 2024

Botafogo 0–0 Gremio: Sept. 28, 2024

Peñarol 2–0 Deportivo Maldonado: Oct. 11, 2024

Sao Paolo 1–1 Botafogo (4-5): Sept. 25, 2024

Nacional 2–1 Peñarol: Oct. 6, 2024

Fluminense 0–1 Botafogo: Sept. 21, 2024

Peñarol 0–0 Racing: Sept. 30, 2024

How to Watch the Copa Libertadores Semi-Finals on TV and Live Stream

Country

TV Channel/Live Stream

United States

beIN Sports, Sling TV, FuboTV, Fanatiz

Atletico Mineiro vs. River Plate Predicted Lineups & Prediction (First Leg)

Atletico Mineiro: Everson; Lyanco, Battaglia, Fuchs; Arana, Rubens, Franco, Otávio, Scarpa, Hulk, Paulinho

River Plate: Armani, Bustos, González Pires, Pezzella, Díaz, Acuña; Kranevitter, Simón, Lanzini; Borja, Colidio

Prediction: Atletico Mineiro 1–1 River Plate

Botafogo vs Peñarol Predicted Lineups & Prediction (First Leg)

Botafogo: John Victor; Telles, Barbosa, Bustos, Vitinho; Danilo, Freitas, Savarino, Almada, Henrique; Jesús.

Peñarol: Aguerre; Olivera, Rodríguez, Méndez, Milans; Darias, García, Cabrera, Baez, Fernández, Silvera.

Prediction: Botafogo 1–0 Peñarol

