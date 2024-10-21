Copa Libertadores 2024 Semifinals: How to Watch, Teams, Predictions
The most prestigious continental club tournament outside of Europe returns this week with the first leg of the 2024 Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores semifinals.
The tournament sees the top teams in South America battle it out for continental glory in CONMEBOL's equivalent of the UEFA Champions League.
Only four teams remain and the semi-final matchups are set. River Plater is the only remaining team from Argentina and will square off against Atletico Mineiro from Brazil. Manager Marcelo Gallardo looks to add a third Copa Libertadores to his River Plate resume and get revenge against the team that eliminated the Millonarios in the 2021 quarterfinals.
Brazilian side Botafogo will face four-time champion Peñarol from Uruguay in the other semi-final. Botafogo currently leads the league in Brazil and will look to add a first Copa Libertadores trophy to its cabinet. Peñarol are in the semifinals for the first time in thirteen years after a great defensive effort saw it eliminate one of the favorites, Flamengo, to win the tournament before it started.
The road to the final at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires on Nov. 30 is set. Here's all you need to know about the semi-final matches.
What Time Does River Plate vs. Atletico Mineiro Kick Off?
First Leg
- Location: Belo Horizonte, Brazil
- Stadium: Arena MRV
- Date: Tuesday, Oct. 22
- Kick-off Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
Second Leg
- Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Stadium: Estadio Monumental
- Date: Tuesday, Oct. 29
- Kick-off Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
What Time Does Botafogo vs. Peñarol Kick Off?
First Leg
- Location: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- Stadium: Estadio Olímpico Nilton Santos
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 23
- Kick-off Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
Second Leg
- Location: Montevideo, Uruguay
- Stadium: Estadio Campeón del Siglo
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 30
- Kick-off Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
River Plate & Atletico Mineiro Current Form in All Competitions
River Plate
Atletico Mineiro
River Plate 1–1 Velez Sarsfield: Oct. 18, 2024
Vasco da Gama 1–1 Atletico Mineiro: Oct. 19, 2024
Club Atletico Platense 0–0 River Plate: Oct. 6, 2024
Fortaleza 1–1 Atletico Mineiro: Oct. 16, 2024
River Plate 0–1 Talleres: Sept. 29, 2024
Atletico Mineiro 2–1 Gremio: Oct. 9, 2024
River Plate 1–0 Colo Colo: Sept. 24, 2024
Atletico Mineiro 2–2 Vitoria: Oct. 5, 2024
Boca Juniors 0–1 River Plate: Sept. 21, 2024
Atletico Mineiro 2–1 Vasco da Gama: Oct. 2, 2024
Botafogo & Peñarol Current Form in All Competitions
Botafogo
Peñarol
Botafogo 1–1 Criciuma: Oct. 18, 2024
Peñarol 2–0 Boston River: Oct. 19, 2024
Atletico Paranaense 0–1 Botafogo: Oct. 5, 2024
Danubio 0–1 Penarol: Oct. 16, 2024
Botafogo 0–0 Gremio: Sept. 28, 2024
Peñarol 2–0 Deportivo Maldonado: Oct. 11, 2024
Sao Paolo 1–1 Botafogo (4-5): Sept. 25, 2024
Nacional 2–1 Peñarol: Oct. 6, 2024
Fluminense 0–1 Botafogo: Sept. 21, 2024
Peñarol 0–0 Racing: Sept. 30, 2024
How to Watch the Copa Libertadores Semi-Finals on TV and Live Stream
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
beIN Sports, Sling TV, FuboTV, Fanatiz
Atletico Mineiro vs. River Plate Predicted Lineups & Prediction (First Leg)
Atletico Mineiro: Everson; Lyanco, Battaglia, Fuchs; Arana, Rubens, Franco, Otávio, Scarpa, Hulk, Paulinho
River Plate: Armani, Bustos, González Pires, Pezzella, Díaz, Acuña; Kranevitter, Simón, Lanzini; Borja, Colidio
Prediction: Atletico Mineiro 1–1 River Plate
Botafogo vs Peñarol Predicted Lineups & Prediction (First Leg)
Botafogo: John Victor; Telles, Barbosa, Bustos, Vitinho; Danilo, Freitas, Savarino, Almada, Henrique; Jesús.
Peñarol: Aguerre; Olivera, Rodríguez, Méndez, Milans; Darias, García, Cabrera, Baez, Fernández, Silvera.
Prediction: Botafogo 1–0 Peñarol