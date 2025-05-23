Cristiano Ronaldo Receives Shock 2025 Club World Cup Offer, per Report
Amid his uncertain future at Al Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly was offered a chance to play at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.
Ronaldo, whose contract with Al Nassr expires on June 30, has yet to ink a new deal with the Saudio Pro League side. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner could instead look to play elsewhere as early as this summer, and MARCA report that Moroccan team Wydad is interested in signing the legendary forward.
The Spanish outlet revealed Wydad “are hoping to have the Portuguese player for the [2025 FIFA Club World Cup]” to not only increase their chances of making a deep run in the tournament, but also for the “social incentive” and exposure that Ronaldo brings.
No official moves have been made by either party, but Ronaldo would only have three more weeks to decide if he is willing to transfer, either permanently or on loan, to Wydad or any other team participating in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup before the competition kicks off on July 14.
Wydad qualified for the newly expanded tournament by winning the 2021–22 CAF Champions League. The Moroccan outfit were then sorted into Group G, featuring Manchester City, Juventus and Al Ain.
The longer Ronaldo remains without a new contract, the more offers he will likely receive from other clubs across the globe hoping to benefit from his goalscoring prowess. The 40-year-old found the back of the net 34 times in 40 appearances for Al Nassr this season and is on his way to scoring 1,000 career goals.
With Lionel Messi and Inter Miami set to feature in this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup, it could be the perfect opportunity for Ronaldo to potentially compete against his former rival after a decade of battles in La Liga.