Cristiano Ronaldo Makes More History With Record-Equalling Penalty
Cristiano Ronaldo scored another goal and matched another record as Portugal earned a spirited 3–2 victory over Hungary on Tuesday evening.
The veteran forward converted a 58th-minute penalty to make it 2–1 on the night, taking his tally in World Cup qualifiers to a swollen 39. Only the retired Guatemalan forward Carlos Ruiz can boast as many goals in this competition, while Lionel Messi and Iranian icon Ali Daei both clocked up 36.
Unlike Messi—who played his final World Cup qualifier for Argentina in an emotional send off over the weekend—Ronaldo still has more matches on the horizon to surpass Ruiz. Portugal still have four more qualifiers in the 2026 World Cup cycle, with fixtures still to come against Armenia, Hungary and a double-header with the Republic of Ireland.
While many may scoff at the idea of a penalty against Hungary, that Ronaldo is even on the pitch should not be taken for granted.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Record for Portugal Through the Ages
Age
Caps
Goals
Pre-30
118
52
30s
99
83
40s
6
6
Hungary’s captain, Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, was a mascot the last time Ronaldo came up against the nation in World Cup qualifying. Three of the players who started on Tuesday weren’t even born when Portugal’s ageless skipper made his international debut 22 years ago.
Ronaldo’s evolution from spaghetti-haired dribbler to ruthless goalscorer is spelled out in his record at international level. Before turning 30, the proud Iberian averaged one goal every 2.3 caps. During his 30s, that ratio stood at a startling goal every 1.2 games. At this early stage of his fourth decade, Ronaldo has clocked in six goals in as many caps.
To put his record into perspective, Ronaldo has scored more goals for Portugal after turning 30 (89) than any man of any age has ever scored for England, Brazil, France, Spain or Italy.
At some point, Ronaldo will have to slow down. But not quite yet.