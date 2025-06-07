‘Many Proposals’—Cristiano Ronaldo Confirms Club World Cup Decision
Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed he will not play at this summer’s Club World Cup, despite receiving several offers to do so.
Ronaldo’s contract with Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr is due to expire this summer and there had been significant speculation that he could leave in favour of joining a team involved in this summer’s inaugural tournament.
While his future with Al Nassr remains up in the air after the Saudi outfit dismissed suggestions his exit had already been agreed, Ronaldo has closed the door on a potential move in time for the Club World Cup.
“There have been a lot of proposals,” Ronaldo told the media. ”I see some things that make sense and others that don’t. You can’t go to every tournament.
“You have to think short, medium and long term. It’s a decision that has practically been made on my part, not to go to the Club World Cup, even though I’ve had a lot of invitations.”
Ronaldo is reported to have received offers from clubs all across the globe, even from Saudi rivals Al Hilal, and there were suggestions he could sign a short-term contract simply to ensure he plays at this summer’s Club World Cup before then signing a new deal elsewhere.
However, with that option now off the table, Ronaldo’s full focus will be on addressing his immediate future with Al Nassr.
When the Saudi season came to a close, Ronaldo took to social media with a strong hint that his time with the club was over, but Al Nassr remain determined to tie the Portuguese icon down to an extension.