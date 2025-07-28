SI

Cristiano Ronaldo Eyes Second Chelsea Star for Al Nassr, ‘Irresistible Offer’ Prepared

João Félix had wanted to join Benfica before speaking with Ronaldo about a move to Saudi Arabia.

Tom Gott

Cristiano Ronaldo is involved in Al Nassr’s transfer business.
Cristiano Ronaldo is involved in Al Nassr’s transfer business. / IMAGO/Abdullah Ahmed

Cristiano Ronaldo has urged Al Nassr to follow up a move for João Félix by signing Chelsea teammate Marc Cucurella, a report has claimed.

After inking a new contract with Al Nassr earlier this summer, Ronaldo was reportedly granted involvement in the club’s transfer dealings. The 40-year-old forward flexed his influence to speak with Portugal teammate Félix and lure him over to Saudi Arabia in a deal worth £43.7 million ($58.7 million) which is expected to be finalised shortly.

Next on Ronaldo’s wish list, according to MARCA, is Chelsea left back Cucurella, who is expected to receive a huge offer in an attempt to convince him to move to the Middle East this summer.

Cucurella’s stance on such a proposal is not clear but he is thought to be happy at Chelsea, having recovered from a difficult first season at Stamford Bridge and established himself as one of the most important players in Enzo Maresca’s tactical setup.

Marc Cucurella
Marc Cucurella impressed for Chelsea last season. / IMAGO /Nicolo Campo

Ronaldo was left impressed by Cucurella’s form last season and sees the Blues defender as a key target ahead of Al Nassr’s push to keep up with Al Hilal and Al Ittihad.

Speculation over Cucurella’s future comes as Chelsea are nearing an agreement to sign a new left back option, Ajax’s Jorrel Hato, but the Dutchman is not seen as a replacement for Cucurella, who was the only natural left back in Maresca’s squad for the majority of last season.

Chelsea are under no pressure when it comes to Cucurella’s future. The 27-year-old is under contract until 2028 and, off the back of one of the best seasons of his career, would command a huge fee if he was to leave the club this summer.

Al Nassr are said to be prepared to make Cucurella an “irresistible offer” to try and encourage him to force a move away from Chelsea, but his priority appears to be to continue at Stamford Bridge for the time being.

