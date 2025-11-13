Cristiano Ronaldo Sent Off in Shock Portugal Loss, Made to Wait for Historic World Cup Feat
On the brink of World Cup history, Cristiano Ronaldo received a red card for violent conduct in Portugal’s 2–0 defeat to the Republic of Ireland on Thursday evening.
The 40-year-old had the chance to solidify his place in the United States, Canada and Mexico next summer, where he is set to join Lionel Messi as the only two players in history to feature in six different men’s World Cups.
Yet everything went wrong for Ronaldo and Portugal at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Despite dominating the early stages of the game, Roberto Martínez’s team found themselves trailing by two goals at halftime. A brace from Troy Parrott stunned the visitors, who came into the qualifying match on a seven-game unbeaten streak.
Things went from bad to worse for the reigning UEFA Nations League champions in the 59th minute. Ronaldo was originally shown a yellow card for catching Dara O’Shea with his trailing elbow, but after a review at the monitor, referee Glenn Nyberg brandished red, deeming it violent conduct.
The Portugal captain mockingly applauded the decision and the crowd as he slowly came off the pitch. Ronaldo gave the jeering Irish fans a thumbs up before exchanging words with the officials and Ireland’s technical staff on the touchline.
The red card, which came in his 226th appearance for Portugal, was the first in an international career that began all the way back in 2003. With a suspension looming, the Real Madrid legend has now likely played the last World Cup qualifier of his career.
Portugal’s 2026 World Cup Qualification in Doubt
What started as a perfect qualifying run for Portugal has turned sour very quickly. The Euro 2016 winners have now dropped points against Hungary and Ireland in back-to-back matches.
Portugal could have secured direct qualification to the 2026 World Cup with a win against either side, but they failed to deliver in both games. Now, Martínez’s men will be sweating over their standing in Group F—they are now only two points ahead of second-place Hungary.
Should Portugal stumble against Armenia without Ronaldo in their final 2026 World Cup qualifier in the coming days, the door is open for Hungary to jump into first place if they defeat Ireland.
After starting their campaign off with three consecutive wins, having to compete in the playoff to qualify for the 2026 World Cup would be nothing short of a failure for Portugal.