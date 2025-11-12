How Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal Can Qualify for the 2026 World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo and co. will need to get back to winning ways during the November international break in order for Portugal to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Roberto Martínez’s men saw their perfect streak in 2026 World Cup qualifiers snapped last time out when Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai buried a stoppage-time equalizer to snatch a point for Hungary.
Still, Portugal are on the brink of booking their spot in the United States, Canada and Mexico next summer. With Ronaldo admitting the upcoming World Cup will be his last, the 40-year-old superstar will want nothing more than to lead his country to the ever-illusive trophy, one they have never lifted in history.
Before Portugal can start dreaming of World Cup glory, though, they first must officially punch their ticket to the tournament, a feat they can accomplish in the coming week.
Portugal Standings: Group F
Rank
Team
Games Played
Goal Difference
Points
1
Portugal
4
+7
10
2
Hungary
4
+1
5
3
Ireland
4
-1
4
4
Armenia
4
-7
3
Portugal have a commanding lead atop the Group F standings. With 10 points through four matches, the 2025 UEFA Nations League champions are the only team yet to suffer a defeat in their group.
Still, the table could look a lot different come the end of the November international break should Portugal stumble in their final qualifiers.
Hungary and Ireland, meanwhile, are currently battling for a second-place finish that would send the runners-up to the playoffs.
How Portugal Can Qualify for the 2026 World Cup
Portugal can directly qualify for the 2026 World Cup with a victory over Ireland on Thursday, Nov. 13. A win in Dublin will put Martínez’s side out of striking distance atop Group F with 13 points.
A draw will also be enough for Portugal should Hungary drop point against Armenia.
Ronaldo will hope to lead his nation to three points against Ireland, though, to secure a bid to the 2026 World Cup without relying on another result. Yet if Portugal fall to Ireland and Hungary defeats Armenia, then the former will have to wait until their final match of the year to qualify for next summer’s tournament.
Portugal wrap up the November international window at home against Armenia on Sunday, Nov. 16.