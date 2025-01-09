Cruz Azul and Chivas Swap Mexico National Team Players Ahead of Clausura 2025
The highlight move in Liga MX prior to the start of the Clausura 2025 season came to fruition only days before Matchweek 1: A swap deal between Mexican giants Cruz Azul and Chivas that saw two Mexico national team players change teams.
22-year-old center back, Jesús Orozco Chiquete has long been a target for Cruz Azul. Since early December, reports began to surface of La Máquina's plan to trigger the $11 million release clause to acquire Chiquete. During the final days of 2024, reports indicated Chivas were unwilling to accept Cruz Azul's plan to pay the release clause in installments and would only let the player go if the sum was payed fully at once.
This situation stalled the transfer for over a week, until finally, a new wrinkle entered the operation: Cruz Azul midfielder, Luis Romo. The 29-year-old Romo returned to Cruz Azul only six months ago and played a key role in the club's record breaking regular season.
Romo's name entered the negotiations and both teams reached an agreement. Reports from both TUDN's, Adrián Esparza and TV Azteca's, David Medrano, reveal the details of the deal. Cruz Azul will send Romo to Chivas along with an additional $4.5 million to acquire one of the best up and coming Mexican defenders in Chiquete.
Both players have already reported with their new teams. Upon his arrival to Mexico City to sign with Cruz Azul, Chiquete refused to talk to the media. On the other hand, Romo spoke to reporters at the airport, saying: "I wish it had ended differently [at Cruz Azul] but saying no to Chivas wouldn't have been wise. I go there with a lot of hope."
It's not the first time Cruz Azul and Chivas have swapped Mexico national team players. Prior to the start of the Clausura 2022, the teams swapped wingers, with Uriel Antuna going to Cruz Azul and Roberto Alvarado going to Los Rojiblancos.
Only time will tell who the winner of this swap deal is, what's true is that both teams have reinforced positions of need with high caliber players ahead of the start of the new season.
Cruz Azul and Chivas will make their Clausura 2025 debuts this Saturday. Chivas will host Santos Laguna, whilst Cruz Azul will welcome Atlas, as both teams look to end Club América's reign over Liga MX.