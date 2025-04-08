Cruz Azul vs. Club America: Preview, Prediction, Lineups
Cruz Azul vs. Club América, one of the biggest rivalries in Mexican soccer, takes center stage in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals.
It's the third time in less than a year these two massive Liga MX clubs meet in the knockout rounds of a competition. Club América defeated Cruz Azul in the Liga MX Clausura 2024 final to become back-to-back champions. Six months later, Las Águilas ended Cruz Azul's record-breaking Apertura 2024 season in the semifinals en-route to winning a historic third straight Liga MX title.
Now, both teams are separated by just two points in the Liga MX Clausura 2025 regular season, with America topping the table and Cruz Azul sitting in third with just three games to go. However, the Cocnacaf Champions Cup tie seems to be taking priority, with both teams fielding alternative sides over the weekend ahead of the second leg.
The first leg last week was a tightly contested affair that ended up scoreless, leaving it all to play for in the second leg at Cruz Azul's temporary home: the Estadio Olímpico Universitario.
The rivalry between the two Mexico City based teams has delivered some of the most thrilling games of the 21st century in Mexican soccer. Now, it's time for the two winningest sides in Concacaf Champions Cup history to add a new chapter to their iconic rivalry.
What Time Does Cruz Azul vs. Club America Kick-Off?
- Location: Mexico City, Mexico
- Stadium: Estadio Olímpico Universitario
- Date: Tuesday, Apr. 8
- Kick-off Time: 11:30 p.m. ET/(Apr. 9, 3:30 a.m. ET)
Cruz Azul vs. Club America H2H Record (Last Five Games)
- Cruz Azul: 1 win
- Club América: 2 wins
- Draws: 2
Last meeting: Cruz Azul 0–0 Club América (Apr. 1, 2025) - 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals first leg.
Current Form (All Competitions)
Cruz Azul
Club America
Cruz Azul 3–2 Pumas - 4/5/25
Pachuca 1–0 Club América - 4/5/25
Club América 0–0 Cruz Azul - 4/1/25
Chivas 0–1 Cruz Azul - 3/29/25
Club América 3–0 Tigres - 3/29/25
Cruz Azul 3–0 Atlético San Luis - 3/15/25
Atlas 1–3 Club América - 3/15/25
Cruz Azul 4–1 Seattle Sounders - 3/11/25
Club América 4–0 Chivas - 3/12/25
How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Club America
Country
TV Channel / Live Stream
United States
FS1, TUDN, Telemundo, ViX, Fubo
Canada
OneSoccer
Mexico
Tubi
Cruz Azul Team News
Cruz Azul are starting to play better at the perfect time. After the departure of manager Martín Anselmi two games into the Clausura 2025 campaign, the team looked far from the level it showed the previous six months.
However, interim manager Vicente Sánchez has found a way to steady the ship and Cruz Azul are now in the midst of a 10-game unbeaten run across all competitions. The quality of the squad is on-par with the best teams in the region and are more than capable of making a run at the team's seventh title in Concacaf's biggest club competition.
Rodolfo Rotondi is back to full fitness and will be available for the second leg. The Argentine is a key player for Cruz Azul and him in particular will be seeking revenge. The Argentine has been at fault for giving away two penalties that América converted into game winners in the Apertura 2024 final and Clausura 2024 semifinals respectively.
Cruz Azul Predicted Lineup vs. Club America
Cruz Azul predicted lineup vs. Club América (3-4-2-1): Mier; Ditta, Lira, Piovi; Rivero, Faravelli, Rodríguez, Rotondi; Romero, Bogusz; Sepúlveda
Club América Team News
Club América continue to be the best team in Mexican soccer and are favored to advance past Cruz Azul in the Concacaf Champions Cup.
Las Águilas are in the midst of a historic period of dominance in Mexico's top-flight. They're yet to lose a single Liga MX knockout stage tie since the appointment of manager André Jardine in the summer of 2023 and are currently looking like the clear favorites to win the title for a fourth straight season.
The one thing Jardine's América are missing? A Concacaf Champions Cup title. América fell to eventual champions Pachuca in last year's semifinals and will be hungry to return to the summit of the region by lifting a record-setting eighth Concacaf Champions Cup trophy.
Captain Henry Martín is the only major piece unavailable through injury for Jardine's side. However, América boasts arguably the best roster in the region and have plenty of options to replace their legendary striker.
Club America Predicted Lineup vs. Cruz Azul
Club América predicted lineup vs. Cruz Azul (5-2-3): Malagón; Álvarez, Reyes, Juárez, Cáceres, Borja; Fidalgo, Sánchez; Zendejas, Rodríguez Aguirre
Cruz Azul vs. Club America Prediction
True to the recent history of the rivalry, Cruz Azul and América's quarterfinals bout will go down to the wire. A scoreless draw would see the tie go to extra time, but a draw with goals would see América advance because the away goals rule is at play in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.
América will open the scoring, forcing Cruz Azul to score twice to remain alive in the competition. With the weight of history on their backs, La Máquina will push forward and will eventually find an equalizer.
Fueled by their home crowd, Cruz Azul will attack with all their might well-into the final minutes of the game, seriously testing Luis Ángel Malagón between the sticks.
However, América will hang on and score a second with a late counter-attack to book a place in the semifinals, continuing their dominance over Cruz Azul.