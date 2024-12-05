Cruz Azul and América Reignites Historic Playoff Rivalry in Apertura 2024 Semifinals
El Clásico Joven between Cruz Azul and Club América is one of the fiercest rivalries in Mexican soccer. It's also the main event of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 semifinals as the two will meet in the playoffs for the seventh time since the turn of the century.
The Clausura 2024 final is still fresh for both fanbases. América triumphed over Cruz Azul and became back-to-back champion in a final that was defined by a controversial penalty that ended up being the difference maker, but also for Cruz Azul's inability to bury clear chances that could've changed the outcome.
Club América's Dominance
América has either eliminated Cruz Azul or won the final the six times these teams have faced each other in the playoffs this century. Since the implementation of short tournaments in Liga MX, América won seven of the eight playoff series against Cruz Azul. No matter who came in as the favorite, which players or managers were involved, Las Águilas have dominated La Máquina.
Three times they've met in the final since 2013, all ending with América lifting the trophy. None more sweeter than the Clausura 2013 final, though. América was a man down needing two goals in the 88th minute. Miraculously, Las Águilas came back, thanks to an equalizer from then goalkeeper, Moisés Muñoz. América went on to win on penalties, cementing one of the most glorious nights in its storied history extending Cruz Azul's title drought to 15 years, one that would last another eight.
History is on the side of André Jardine's team. Aside from its quarter century playoff dominance over its city rival, América hasn't lost a playoff series since the Brazilian's arrival in the summer of 2023. Becoming champions for a third consecutive time didn't look likely during the team's shaky regular season.
Now, it's on the verge of another final and only the team it's habitually defeated in these instances stand in América's way.
Cruz Azul's Golden Opportunity
Cruz Azul has long become a laughing stock to América fans for its inability to win big games against them. La Máquina's innumerable painful defeats in the final minutes of playoff games in recent history are etched in the annals of Mexican soccer. Even the verb "Cruzazulear" has become part of common Mexican vernacular, synonymous with losing in calamitous fashion.
This season could be different—granted that's been said before. Martín Anselmi's side has been far and away the best team this season and destiny has granted them a shot at revenge from last season's final. Cruz Azul broke the points record in a 17-game regular season, including a 4–1 trashing of América along the way. Motivated after coming back from a three goal deficit in the quarterfinals, ending its biggest rival's reign over Mexican soccer on the road to the final would mean so much to a fanbase that's endured a fair share of suffering.
Anselmi brought Cruz Azul's greatness back in 2024. There's only two things left for him to do to cement his status as a club legend in less than a year: Beat América in the playoffs and become champion. He's got a golden opportunity to do both.
Cruz Azul will once again stare into the eyes of its own demons, in prime position to vanquish them once and for all.