Darwin Nunez Responds to Hugo Ekitike Challenge in Emphatic Liverpool Friendly Win
A matter of hours after the news cycle was awash with the near confirmation of Liverpool’s record-breaking acquisition of Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitiké, Darwin Núñez reminded the club that they do have a No. 9.
Núñez rattled in a 14-minute first-half hat-trick during a 5–0 friendly thumping of Stoke City at Liverpool’s AXA training centre on Sunday afternoon. The behind-closed-doors affair was effectively over as a competitive contest within the opening exchanges.
Picking up loose ball which debutant Florian Wirtz had intended for Dominik Szoboszlai, Núñez broke the deadlock after just six minutes. The Championship side conceded two more goals from the Uruguayan forward before the 20-minute mark.
Record-breaking teenager Rio Ngumoha, who was given a second preseason start following his involvement against Preston North End last weekend, made it 4–0 not long after. Arne Slot rotated his entire XI during the halftime interval and watched on as Federico Chiesa scored the only goal of the second 45 minutes.
It was a telling time for Núñez to rediscover his clinical edge—even if it was a preseason friendly against a side which finished two points above the relegation zone in England’s second tier last term.
Liverpool have been widely tipped to be on the verge of a deal worth up to £82.3 million ($110.5 million) for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Ekitiké. If the transfer does goes through, the 23-year-old would become the third most-expensive player in the club’s history, behind this summer’s arrival Florian Wirtz and Núñez himself.
When moving from Benfica in the summer of 2022, Liverpool agreed to pay an initial £64 million ($85.8 million) for Núñez with the total cost rising to as much as £85 million ($114 million) should all add-ons be triggered. After a meagre haul of 40 goals in 143 appearances, there are few who would argue that the transfer has been anything other than underwhelming.
The Reds have been reportedly doing their best to recoup as much of that major outlay as they can. Napoli are thought to have backed out of the race for the mercurial forward when repeatedly faced with Liverpool’s steep asking price, although Saudi Pro League sides are thought to remain interested in Núñez. The Reds are still said to be awaiting a formal offer.
If he can carry his prolific start to preseason into competitive fixtures, Núñez may end up fighting for a starting spot on Merseyside with Ekitiké.