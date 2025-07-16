Bayern Munich ‘Plan Second Luis Diaz Bid’, Napoli Make Final Darwin Nunez ‘Decision’
Bayern Munich are expected to make an improved offer for Liverpool winger Luis Díaz, after an initial bid was rejected by the Premier League champions, reports have claimed.
With just two years left on his Liverpool contract and arguably at his peak at 28, Díaz has made clear more than once his desire to consider all options.
Bayern have seen a €67.5 million (£58.6 million, $78.8 million) offer turned down in recent days, with Liverpool valuing Díaz at €100 million (£86.8 million, $116.7 million) if they are to let him leave.
But the German champions are refusing to give up and The Times reports they plan to make a new bid. Bayern were previously reluctant to offer more than €60 million (£52 million, $69.7 million) in guaranteed money, but the opening proposal already exceeded that.
It is unclear if Liverpool’s high valuation is a negotiating tactic or a prohibitive number intended to scare off suitors.
The Times adds that Bayern are “confident” that Díaz would be willing to join them if a deal can be reached with Liverpool, but that no verbal agreement is yet in place.
Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sport Germany claims that Bayern would offer Díaz a contract at least four years in length and there are clear signals between the player’s camp and Bayern executive Max Eberl. Despite no agreement, it is expected that personal terms are “not an issue”.
One proposed exit that is definitely off is Darwin Núñez to Napoli. Fabrizio Romano explains that the Serie A champions have informed Liverpool they will not proceed, having considered the fee too high, and are set to sign Lorenzo Lucca from Udinese instead.
Núñez could still leave Liverpool this summer, though, with Saudi Pro League sides among his suitors.
The Reds have already spent a club record amount during this transfer window, but Tuesday brought reports of an approach to Newcastle United for Alexander Isak. No formal offer was made, yet Liverpool expressed willingness to pursue a £120 million ($161.4 million) deal. Newcastle have made it clear Isak isn’t for sale, which could prompt Liverpool to rival the Magpies for Eintracht Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitiké.