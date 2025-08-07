David Alaba’s Representatives ‘Confirm’ Controversial Real Madrid Transfer Decision
Amid growing speculation of Real Madrid’s desire to offload David Alaba this summer, the Austrian’s representatives have reportedly denied any plans of a transfer.
Gone are the days of Alaba starting at center back for Real Madrid. Ever since the 33-year-old tore his ACL back in Dec. 2023, he has never quite returned to his Champions League-winning form.
Between a lack of match fitness, new injuries and poor performances, Alaba has seen his role at Real Madrid all-but disappear, recording just 31 appearances over the last two years. The defender is now Xabi Alonso’s fifth choice at center back, behind Dean Huijsen, Antonio Rüdiger, Éder Militão and Raúl Asencio.
AS reiterates Los Blancos’ priority to sell Alaba before his contract expires at the end of the 2025–26 season, but the Austria international is seemingly determined to remain at the Santiago Bernabéu. In fact, his “closest associates” told the Spanish outlet: “He’s staying.”
Alaba is “eager” to prove his worth to Alonso and show he can “challenge” for a place in Real Madrid’s XI.
The defender’s renewed confidence goes against Real Madrid’s reported wishes. After all, the chances of Alaba beating out Rüdiger or Militão to play alongside Huijsen are very slim, especially after he only managed to log under 600 minutes last season.
The more realistic outcome will see the former Bayern Munich man relegated to the bench, all while Real Madrid pay his €22.5 million ($26.1 million) salary. Then, once his contract expires next June, Alaba will likely depart the club on a free transfer, leaving Los Blancos unable to cash in on the player.
Although Alaba would not fetch top dollar after his long history of injuries, he still could have helped the club bring in some money after it spent €163 million ($189.4 million) this summer acquiring Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Franco Mastantuono and Álvaro Carreras.