David Beckham Makes Huge Lamine Yamal Claim During Barcelona Clash
David Beckham still puts Lionel Messi above everyone else in terms of the greatest player of all time debate, but he gave Lamine Yamal the ultimate praise during his Champions League watchalong event on CBS.
Beckham has a front row seat to Messi these days since bringing the Argentine superstar to Inter Miami. He's gone as far to call Messi the club's gift to the United States since bringing him to Major League Soccer. In the eyes of many, he's put the GOAT debate against Cristiano Ronaldo to bed after lifting the 2022 FIFA World Cup. And while he understands and respects Messi's accomplishments and impact on the sport, he made a major claim during his special Beckham and Friends watch-along event with CBS during the Champions League semifinals.
"You can't compare anyone to Messi, in my opinion, but he's the closest thing I've seen. One day, I believe he could be as good as Leo." High praise for the Spanish star who is the youngest player ever to score in a Champions League semifinal. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid player not only highlights his skill, but how clever he is as a player. "Only ever 20, 30 years does a player like that come along."
He's already made a major impact on the club at a young age which Beckham recognizes.
"He's 17 years old, and he's played 100 games for Barcelona already. I've always said how young these kids are, if they're good enough they should play. He's grown up in Barcelona, he's come from the academy and he's an incredible young kid."
After the Champions League semifinal, Barcelona take on Real Madrid in La Liga for the final Clasico of the season. The result could determine the domestic title race, and Yamal has a special shirt swap scheduled with another Barcelona great after the game.