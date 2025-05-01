Lamine Yamal Surpasses Kylian Mbappe's 8-Year Champions League Record
Lamine Yamal put on a show against Inter Milan in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals and made history along the way.
Inter Milan stunned Barcelona in the opening 20 minutes of the Champions League semifinals. Goals from Marcus Thuram and Denzel Dumfries delivered a dream start for the Nerazzurri and put the visitors up 2–0 at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.
The Catalans needed a quick answer to get back into the game and 17-year-old Yamal rose to the occasion in his 100th appearance for Barcelona. The Spaniard did his best Lionel Messi impression as he dribbled past defenders before curling a left-footed strike through traffic into the far corner of the net.
The goal not only sparked Barcelona's comeback, but also made Champions League history. At 17 years and 291 days old, Yamal became the youngest player to score in a Champions League semifinal.
Check out the history-making goal below.
The record was previously held by Kylian Mbappé, who found the back of the net in the 2017 Champions League semifinals when he was 18 years and 140 days old. The Frenchman held the record for eight years before Yamal broke it in tremendous fashion.
The individual accomplishment is just one of many records Yamal has broken in the last year. The teenager became the youngest player to ever score in the European Championship last summer and went on to become the youngest player to ever win the tournament when Spain defeated England 2–1 in the final.
Yamal has also etched his name in the La Liga history books as well, most recently when he became the youngest player to ever score in El Clásico. Now, he is rewriting Champions League history.
Yamal's masterful performance against Inter Milan drew massive praise from some of the sport's biggest names following Barcelona's 3–3 draw with the Italian giants. Manchester City's Erling Haaland lauded the teenager on social media, writing, "This guy is incredible." Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher labeled Yamal's performance as "Messi-esque" while former Arsenal and Barcelona superstar Thierry Henry even arranged a jersey swap with the teenager.
Barcelona will need another brilliant performance from Yamal in the second leg of the semifinals at the San Siro if Hansi Flick's men want to make their first Champions League final since 2015.