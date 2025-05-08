David Beckham Reveals Biggest Regret of LA Galaxy Career
Thirteen years after he left LA Galaxy, David Beckham revealed the biggest regret of his career occurred during his time with the MLS club.
Beckham shocked the world when he announced he was leaving Real Madrid to play in Major League Soccer. The former England captain signed a five-year deal with LA Galaxy in 2007 and went on to make 124 appearances for the club, recording 20 goals and 42 assists along the way.
Beckham ended his time in Los Angeles by winning back-to-back MLS Cups, an achievement that helped the superstar midfielder get inducted into the club's Ring of Honor. LA Galaxy also unveiled a statue of Beckham outside of Dignity Health Sports Park.
Despite such a positive experience for Beckham at LA Galaxy, there is one aspect about his time at the club that he deeply regrets. On Beckham & Friends Live, the Inter Miami co-owner revealed he wishes he never took the captain's armband off Landon Donovan.
"That's one of actually my regrets as a player," Beckham said. "When I first moved to LA, Landon Donovan was the captain [of LA Galaxy]. The owner of the team came to me and said, 'I want you to be captain.'"
Beckham initially said no to the offer, but a week later, the club told him Donavan was fine with handing over the captaincy.
"I then asked Landon and he said, 'Yes, of course, no problem.' They then gave me the captain's armband. It's my one regret. I should have never taken it off of Landon," Beckham finished.
Donovan had previously been at LA Galaxy for two years before Beckham joined the team. The two players were teammates for the entirety of Beckham's stint with the club before he left for Paris Saint-Germain in 2013.
Despite Beckham's storied career, Donovan is still regarded as LA Galaxy's best player of all time. The American forward helped the team win four MLS Cups and has the most goals (135) in club history.
It is only fitting that Donovan was inducted into LA Galaxy's Ring of Honor alongside Beckham and is also immortalized with a statue of his own.