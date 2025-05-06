How to Watch Champions League Semifinals With David Beckham & Friends
For the first time ever, fans can watch the second leg of the Champions League semifinals along with David Beckham and an assortment of guests.
Nine months after the newly expanded 2024–25 Champions League kicked off with 36 teams in the league phase, only four remain in the hunt for European glory. Inter Milan, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal are still on the road to the Champions League final, but the second leg of the semifinals will determine which two clubs are heading to Munich.
The first leg of Inter Milan and Barcelona's semifinal tie ended in a 3–3 draw while PSG left the Emirates with a 1–0 victory over Arsenal. There is still all to play for in the second legs, though, and fans have the option to watch the two matches live with Beckham.
The former Manchester United star announced his new collaboration with CBS and Paramount+, titled Beckham & Friends Live, back in September. Instead of watching the main broadcast of the Champions League semifinals, viewers can tune in to Beckham's alternate stream and experience the game with the soccer legend, as well as his A-List friends.
How to Watch Champions League Semifinals With David Beckham & Friends
Fans can watch Beckham & Friends Live exclusively on Paramount+. Those with an active subscription to the streaming platform will have the option to stream the alternate broadcast once it goes live.
Check out exactly when and where to catch Beckham & Friends Live below.
Match
Date and Time
How to Watch
Inter Milan vs. Barcelona
Tuesday, May 6, at 3 p.m. ET
Paramount+
PSG vs. Arsenal
Wednesday, May 7, at 3 p.m. ET
Paramount+
Not only will Beckham host his watch along for the second legs of the Champions League semifinals, but he will also be live to for the final on Saturday, May 31.
Beckham & Friends Live Guests Revealed for Champions League Semifinals
So far, Beckham has confirmed three guests to appear on Beckham & Friends Live for the second leg of the Champions League semifinals.
Joining Beckham on the alternate broadcast to watch Inter Milan host Barcelona are Guy Ritchie and Stanley Tucci. Then, when PSG take on Arsenal the following day, James Corden will join the former England captain.
Beckham has yet to reveal his slate of guests for the Champions League final.