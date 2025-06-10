Dean Huijsen Sends First Message to Real Madrid Fans, Shirt Number Confirmed
Dean Huijsen was presented to Real Madrid fans on Tuesday with a shirt bearing the number 24 on the back.
The center back had plenty of suitors following an excellent campaign with Bournemouth—Chelsea were reported to be confident of winning the race for his signature—but opted to take his talents to Madrid, who triggered his release clause of £50 million (€59.5 million, $66.4 million).
Madrid pushed hard to sign Huijsen in time for the start of this summer’s Club World Cup and managed to get a record-breaking deal over the line late last month to make Huijsen the first signing of the Xabi Alonso era at the Santiago Bernabéu.
As he appeared in front of the media for the first time, Huijsen stood alongside president Florentino Pérez with a Madrid shirt which was adorned with his name and the number 24.
The 24 was last worn by Arda Güler in the 2023–24 campaign, with the Turkish midfielder switching to 15 this past season.
“I want to thank the president,” Huijsen told those in attendence. “I’ve wanted to be here since day one. Since Madrid called, I’ve had no other team in mind.
“I want to thank my family, from driving me to training every day to traveling with me... And thank you to my brothers. I’m coming to the best club in the world and I'm here to give it my all with humility, and hopefully we can win many trophies together.
“Madrid is the club of my life. Thank you very much. Hala Madrid.”