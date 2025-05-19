Why Real Madrid Made Record-Breaking Signing for Dean Huijsen
Real Madrid have put a record-breaking amount of trust and money in 20-year-old Dean Huijsen.
Just over one year ago, Huijsen was on his way to the Premier League for what seemed like the long haul. The then-teenager inked a six-year deal with Bournemouth in July 2024 and quickly made his debut in the Cherries' first match of the 2024–25 season against Nottingham Forest.
Despite his impressive performance on the day, Huijsen's minutes were inconsistent in the early months of the season. It was not until Marcos Senesi suffered a serious quadriceps injury in November that the Spaniard gained a foothold in the starting XI, and then he never lost it.
The 20-year-old's stellar debut campaign in the Premier League earned him interest from England's biggest clubs, including Arsenal and Chelsea, but then Real Madrid came knocking. The Spanish outfit paid Huijsen's £50 million ($66.4 million) release clause and then signed the defender to a five-year contract.
The transaction made the Spain international the most expensive defender in Real Madrid’s history. Now, he has to prove his worth at the biggest club in the world.
Why Real Madrid Made Record-Breaking Signing for Dean Huijsen
Real Madrid are banking on Huijsen being the answer to their defensive woes. Los Blancos have conceded 76 goals (and counting) this season, 12 more than they did last season. If Real Sociedad find the back of the net in the final La Liga game of the 2024–25 campaign, Real Madrid will set the club record for the most goals conceded in a single season in the 21st century.
Much of Los Blancos' issues at the back stem from injuries. Éder Militão and Dani Carvajal suffered season-ending ACL injuries, Ferland Mendy missed months with a hamstring injury and David Alaba struggled to regain full match fitness after recovering from his own ACL injury.
The injury crisis exposed Real Madrid's lack of defensive depth. Natural midfielders Fede Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni were forced to play at right back and center back respectively, while Eduardo Camavinga logged starts on the left flank. Had Real Madrid had just one extra defender in their squad, the season could have panned out much differently.
The Spaniard fills the massive hole in Los Blancos' injury-prone, aging backline. Not only is he an exciting young talent who already impressed against some of the toughest opponents in Europe, but he also is skillful with the ball, a trait that is severally lacking in Real Madrid's current defense.
Huijsen's quality makes him more than just a depth-signing, though. He is coming to the Spanish capital with the intent to start under Xabi Alonso, who is expected to take over for Carlo Ancelotti. Huijsen's play style perfectly balances Antonio Rüdiger's physical approach to the game, giving Real Madrid a versatile center back pairing for the first time in recent memory.
The price tag on Huijsen's head puts the 20-year-old under a spotlight he has never experienced before, but he has shown in the past he is more than capable of rising to the occasion. The defender will get his first opportunity to showcase his skill at this summer's FIFA Club World Cup.
If his career in white is anything like his idol Sergio Ramos's, then Huijsen will pay back his record-breaking fee tenfold.