SI

Declan Rice, Lamine Yamal Battle for 2025 Puskas Award

The winner will be announced at the 2025 The Best FIFA Football Awards.

Amanda Langell

Declan Rice (left) and Lamine Yamal each scored sensational goals last season.
Declan Rice (left) and Lamine Yamal each scored sensational goals last season. / Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images, Josep Lago/AFP/Getty Images

FIFA unveiled the shortlists for the 2025 Puskás Award and Marta Award, with Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice and Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal’s stunning efforts from last season taking center stage.

The two prizes celebrate the best goals scored across the men’s and women’s game between Aug. 11, 2024 and Aug. 2, 2025. Eleven nominees made the cut for each prestigious award, named after Real Madrid legend Ferenc Puskás and still active Brazil icon Marta respectively.

Some of the best players to ever lace up a pair of boots have taken home the Puskás Award, first won by Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009. Neymar, Zlatan Ibrahimović and Mohamed Salah also have the prize in their trophy cabinets, as does the most recent winner, Alejandro Garnacho.

This year it is Yamal and Rice that headline the nominees on the men’s side, while Marta herself and Mariona Caldentey jump out on the women’s side. The winner will be crowned at the 2025 The Best FIFA Football Awards.

Here’s the full list of nominees for both the 2025 Puskás Award and Marta Award, whose winners will be decided by an equal 50% split between fan votes and those cast by FIFA Legends.

FREE NEWSLETTER. New SI FC Newsletter Global Embed. Sign Up to Get Informed With SI FC. dark

FIFA Puskás Award 2025 Nominees

Declan Rice
Declan Rice scored a pair of stunning free kicks against Real Madrid. / Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Rice’s Magical Free Kick vs. Real Madrid

Rice earned his nod for the second of his two incredible free kicks against Real Madrid. The midfielder curled an unstoppable strike into the top-right corner of the net in what wound up being a 3–0 victory for Arsenal in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.

Yamal’s Sensational Curler vs. Espanyol

Yamal, meanwhile, is nominated for a curling effort of his own. The teenager received the ball in space against Espanyol, quickly cut inside and curled home a left-footed strike that ultimately sealed the La Liga title for Barcelona last season.

FIFA Marta Award 2025 Nominees

Marta
Marta led the Orlando Pride to NWSL glory. / Kyle Rivas/Getty Images

READ THE LATEST SOCCER NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MATCH REACTION

feed

Published
Amanda Langell
AMANDA LANGELL

Amanda Langell is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer covering the European game and international competitions.

Home/Soccer