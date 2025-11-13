Declan Rice, Lamine Yamal Battle for 2025 Puskas Award
FIFA unveiled the shortlists for the 2025 Puskás Award and Marta Award, with Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice and Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal’s stunning efforts from last season taking center stage.
The two prizes celebrate the best goals scored across the men’s and women’s game between Aug. 11, 2024 and Aug. 2, 2025. Eleven nominees made the cut for each prestigious award, named after Real Madrid legend Ferenc Puskás and still active Brazil icon Marta respectively.
Some of the best players to ever lace up a pair of boots have taken home the Puskás Award, first won by Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009. Neymar, Zlatan Ibrahimović and Mohamed Salah also have the prize in their trophy cabinets, as does the most recent winner, Alejandro Garnacho.
This year it is Yamal and Rice that headline the nominees on the men’s side, while Marta herself and Mariona Caldentey jump out on the women’s side. The winner will be crowned at the 2025 The Best FIFA Football Awards.
Here’s the full list of nominees for both the 2025 Puskás Award and Marta Award, whose winners will be decided by an equal 50% split between fan votes and those cast by FIFA Legends.
FIFA Puskás Award 2025 Nominees
- Alerrandro | Vitória vs. Cruzeiro | Aug. 19, 2024
- Alessandro Deiola | Cagliari vs. Venezia | May 18, 2025
- Pedro de la Vega | Cruz Azul vs. Seattle Sounders | July 31, 2025
- Santiago Montiel | Independiente vs. Independiente Rivadavia | May 11, 2025
- Amr Nasser | Al Ahly vs. Pharco | Apr. 17, 2025
- Carlos Orrantía | Querétaro vs. Atlas | Apr. 16, 2025
- Lucas Ribeiro | Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Borussia Dortmund | June 21, 2025
- Declan Rice | Arsenal vs. Real Madrid | Apr. 8, 2025
- Rizky Ridho | Persija Jakarta vs. Arema | Mar. 9, 2025
- Kévin Rodrigues | Kasımpaşa vs. Rizespor | Feb. 9, 2025
- Lamine Yamal | Espanyol vs. Barcelona | May 15, 2025
Rice’s Magical Free Kick vs. Real Madrid
Rice earned his nod for the second of his two incredible free kicks against Real Madrid. The midfielder curled an unstoppable strike into the top-right corner of the net in what wound up being a 3–0 victory for Arsenal in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.
Yamal’s Sensational Curler vs. Espanyol
Yamal, meanwhile, is nominated for a curling effort of his own. The teenager received the ball in space against Espanyol, quickly cut inside and curled home a left-footed strike that ultimately sealed the La Liga title for Barcelona last season.
FIFA Marta Award 2025 Nominees
- Jordyn Bugg | North Carolina Courage vs. Seattle Reign | Mar. 22, 2025
- Mariona Caldentey | Olympique Lyonnais vs. Arsenal | Apr. 27, 2025
- Ashley Cheatley | Brentford vs. Ascot United | Nov. 3, 2024
- Kyra Cooney-Cross | Germany vs. Australia | Oct. 28, 2024
- Jon Ryong-jong | Korea DPR vs. Argentina | Sept. 2, 2024
- Marta | Orlando Pride vs. Kansas City Current | Nov. 17, 2024
- Vivianne Miedema | Wales vs. Netherlands |July 5, 2025
- Kishi Núñez | Argentina vs. Costa Rica | Sept. 8, 2024
- Lizbeth Ovalle | Tigres vs. Guadalajara | Mar. 3, 2025
- Ally Sentnor | USA vs. Colombia | Feb. 20, 2025
- Khadija Shaw | Hammarby vs. Manchester City | Nov. 21, 2024