Did Lionel Messi Pick Up an Injury vs. Columbus Crew?
Alarm bells are once again sounding after Lionel Messi limped off the pitch against Columbus Crew.
Inter Miami had plenty to celebrate after securing a 1–0 victory over Columbus Crew at FirstEnergy Stadium. Not only did the Herons take home all three points for the first time in April, but they also became the last unbeaten team standing in MLS.
Now the Herons must turn their attention to the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals where they are set to take on the Vancouver Whitecaps. The first leg of the tie kicks off on Thursday, Apr. 24, giving Javier Mascherano's men just four days to recover.
The quick turn around is a concern for 37-year-old Messi, especially after he potentially left Ohio with some discomfort.
Messi appeared to struggle in the closing 20 minutes of Inter Miami's match against Columbus Crew. Once the game concluded, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner immediately headed down the tunnel, walking with a slight limp.
The Argentine played a full 90 minutes for the fifth consecutive match in April, bringing his total time on the pitch to 450 minutes this month alone. After already missing three games this season due to injury, as well as Argentina's March 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Messi's fitness remains a top concern for Inter Miami.
Following Saturday's match, Mascherano spoke with the media and downplayed any injury concerns for Messi.
“As far as I know, nothing happened. He came off fine,” Mascherano said. “I didn’t see him walk off, but I saw him in the dressing room. As far as I know, there’s nothing. I’ll ask the medical staff, but they haven’t told me anything.”
Fans will have to wait until Thursday's match to see if Messi truly is fine or if the superstar forward is once again dealing with an injury. Losing Messi ahead of the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals would be a huge blow for Inter Miami; after all, the 37-year-old has scored five of the Herons' 11 goals in the competition this season.