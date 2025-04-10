Who Are Inter Miami Playing in the Concacaf Champions Cup Semifinals?
Inter Miami rallied a sensational comeback against LAFC at Chase Stadium to punch their tickets to the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals.
LAFC came into the second leg of their Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal tie against Inter Miami up 1–0 on aggregate. Nathan Ordaz bagged the winner for the Black & Gold at BMO Stadium, handing the Herons their first defeat under Javier Mascherano.
With a trip to the semifinals on the line, both clubs clashed at Chase Stadium in the second leg of the tie. A brace from Lionel Messi and a goal from Noah Allen secured a 3–1 victory over Steve Cherundolo's men, eliminating LAFC 3–2 on aggregate.
Now, Inter Miami must turn their attention to their next opponents in the swiftly approaching Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals.
Inter Miami are playing the winner of Vancouver Whitecaps and Pumas UNAM's tie. The two clubs each scored a goal in the first leg of the quarterfinals and come into the fixture level on aggregate. The Herons will eagerly be watching the match to find out their upcoming opponents.
Vancouver and Inter Miami have only played each another one time and the Herons walked away with a 2–1 victory last season. Vancouver do lead the Western Conference, though, and would be a formidable opponent for Javier Mascherano's men.
On paper, Pumas would be the more favorable matchup for Inter Miami. The Liga MX side has only won three of their last 11 matches across all competitions.
The Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals will unfold in late April and early May to determine the two sides heading to the final.