‘Non-Stop’: Diego Simeone Demands Liverpool Action After Heated Anfield Altercation
Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone has demanded an investigation from Liverpool into the fan accused of hurling “non-stop insults” his way in Wednesday’s Champions League clash.
Virgil van Dijk’s stoppage-time header sealed a dramatic 3–2 win for Liverpool and sparked a touchline fracas which resulted in a red card for Simeone, whose emotional behaviour had already earned him a yellow earlier in the game.
Simeone had to be pulled away from an altercation with a fan who he claimed had been abusing him for the entire game, and he challenged Liverpool to address the supporter’s conduct after the final whistle.
“They’ve been talking about putting on a good show, but they insult you from behind the bench the whole game, and you can’t say anything because I’m the coach,” Simeone explained. “My reaction to the insult isn’t justifiable, but you don’t know what it’s like to be insulted non-stop for 90 minutes.
“And of course, with the opponent scoring just in time, you turn around and they keep insulting you, and with the tension, what happens is what happens. [The referee] told me he understood, but I hope Liverpool can improve and if they identify who did that, there will be consequences.
Simeone: It’s Not Easy to Be Insulted
“Just as we fight against racism, we might as well look at this, because [managers] don’t have the right to react, and it’s not easy to be surrounded and insulted the whole game. And I’m a person.
“There have been insults all match, including gestures, but I’m the one who has to stay calm and endure everything, the insults and gestures, because I’m in this position.”
He added: “I am not really going to get into the exact nature of the insults. I don’t want to get into that discussion. I know what went on behind the manager’s bench. I cannot solve society’s problems in one press conference. I have to live with it because it happens all the time.”
UEFA are awaiting the referee’s report on the incident before reaching a verdict on any possible punishments for either Simeone or Liverpool.
A red card typically leads to a one-game competition ban, meaning Simeone would not be permitted on the touchline for Atlético’s next Champions League outing against Frankfurt. Any further suspension would see the boss miss his side’s next game away at Arsenal.