Djurgarden vs. Chelsea: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Chelsea continue their march towards European silverware when they visit surprise package Djurgarden in the first leg of the Conference League semifinals.
The Blues have strolled into the last four of Europe's third most prestigious club competition, topping the league phase table with six consecutive victories before knockout wins over Copenhagen and Legia Warsaw. Should they topple Djurgarden in the semis—and they certainly should—they will meet either Real Betis or Fiorentina in the showpiece fixture.
The Conference League would mark Enzo Maresca's first piece of silverware as Chelsea manager and secure them a spot in next season's Europa League—although the latter could prove immaterial if the west London giants qualify for the Champions League via their domestic performance.
Djurgarden's chances of toppling Chelsea are incredibly slim despite their impressive recent European showings. They have conquered Pafos and Rapid Wien during the knockout stages under new manager Jani Honkavaara, but haven't duelled a side of Chelsea's stature for many years.
Here is Sports Illustrated's guide to the first leg in Stockholm.
What Time Does Djurgarden vs. Chelsea Kick-Off?
- Location: Stockholm, Sweden
- Stadium: 3Arena
- Date: Thursday 1 May
- Kick-off Time: 20:00 BST / 15:00 ET / 12:00 PT
- Referee: Sandro Scharer (SUI)
- VAR Fedayi San (SUI)
Djurgarden vs. Chelsea Head-to-Head Record
Djurgarden and Chelsea have never clashed in a competitive fixture before.
Current Form (All Competitions)
Djurgarden
Chelsea
Djurgarden 1-0 Osters - 24/04/25
Chelsea 1-0 Everton - 26/04/25
Djurgarden 0-0 GAIS - 21/04/25
Fulham 1-2 Chelsea - 20/04/25
Rapid Wien 1-4 Djurgarden - 17/04/25
Chelsea 1-2 Legia Warsaw - 17/04/25
Hammarby 2-0 Djurgarden - 13/04/25
Chelsea 2-2 Ipswich - 13/04/25
Djurgarden 0-1 Rapid Wien - 10/04/25
Legia Warsaw 0-3 Chelsea - 10/04/25
How to Watch Djurgarden vs. Chelsea on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Paramount+, ViX
United Kingdom
TNT Sports 4, discovery+, discovery+ App
Canada
DAZN Canada
Mexico
Disney+ Mexico
Djurgarden Team News
Djurgarden could have used the immense experience of 35-year-old former Juventus and Sampdoria midfielder Albin Ekdal, but the 71-cap Sweden international could be absent after missing the weekend win over Osters with a thigh injury.
Nino Zugelj, Piotr Johansson, Patric Aslund and Malkolm Nilsson Safqvist will all be absent, too, while Rasmus Schuller is also a significant doubt. Oskar Fallenius, who has been missing since the quarterfinal second leg with Rapid Wien, should return.
Djurgarden Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea
Djurgarden predicted lineup vs. Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Rinne; Stahl, Une, Danielson, Kosugi; Stensson, Finndell; Haarala, Nguen, Gulliksen; Priske.
Chelsea Team News
Chelsea will continue without the services of Wesley Fofana, who is out for the remainder of the season, and the French defender is joined in the treatment room by youngsters Marc Guiu and Omari Kellyman.
Mykhailo Mudryk is still suspended having not featured for the Blues since the beginning of December, while Malo Gusto is a significant doubt due to a hamstring injury and could be replaced by either Reece James or Josh Acheampong in the starting lineup.
Maresca could still rotate in the semis as Chelsea chase a top five Premier League finish, with the likes of Christopher Nkunku, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Tosin Adarabioyo potentially coming into the team.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Djurgarden
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Djurgarden (4-2-3-1): Jorgensen; Acheampong, Adarabioyo, Badiashile, Cucurella; James, Dewsbury-Hall; Madueke, Palmer, Sancho; Nkunku.
Djurgarden vs. Chelsea Score Prediction
Even when below their best this season, Chelsea have had few issues dismantling their inferior European opponents. Djurgarden have made a mixed start to Honkavaara's reign—winning five, drawing two and losing five since his December appointment—and they stand little chance of subduing Maresca's side.
Chelsea aren't in particularly impressive form, especially in the final third, but they have still the depth and firepower to unlock Djurgarden's defence. At the other end, they should keep the Swedes at bay, especially considering both teams have only scored in one of the home side's last nine matches in all competitions.