SI

Djurgarden vs. Chelsea: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Chelsea travel to Sweden to face Djurgarden in the first leg of their Conference League semifinal.

Ewan Ross-Murray

Chelsea take on Djurgarden in the UEFA Conference League semifinals.
Chelsea take on Djurgarden in the UEFA Conference League semifinals. / Getty Images/Visionhaus

Chelsea continue their march towards European silverware when they visit surprise package Djurgarden in the first leg of the Conference League semifinals.

The Blues have strolled into the last four of Europe's third most prestigious club competition, topping the league phase table with six consecutive victories before knockout wins over Copenhagen and Legia Warsaw. Should they topple Djurgarden in the semis—and they certainly should—they will meet either Real Betis or Fiorentina in the showpiece fixture.

The Conference League would mark Enzo Maresca's first piece of silverware as Chelsea manager and secure them a spot in next season's Europa League—although the latter could prove immaterial if the west London giants qualify for the Champions League via their domestic performance.

Djurgarden's chances of toppling Chelsea are incredibly slim despite their impressive recent European showings. They have conquered Pafos and Rapid Wien during the knockout stages under new manager Jani Honkavaara, but haven't duelled a side of Chelsea's stature for many years.

Here is Sports Illustrated's guide to the first leg in Stockholm.

What Time Does Djurgarden vs. Chelsea Kick-Off?

  • Location: Stockholm, Sweden
  • Stadium: 3Arena
  • Date: Thursday 1 May
  • Kick-off Time: 20:00 BST / 15:00 ET / 12:00 PT
  • Referee: Sandro Scharer (SUI)
  • VAR Fedayi San (SUI)

Djurgarden vs. Chelsea Head-to-Head Record

Djurgarden and Chelsea have never clashed in a competitive fixture before.

Current Form (All Competitions)

Djurgarden

Chelsea

Djurgarden 1-0 Osters - 24/04/25

Chelsea 1-0 Everton - 26/04/25

Djurgarden 0-0 GAIS - 21/04/25

Fulham 1-2 Chelsea - 20/04/25

Rapid Wien 1-4 Djurgarden - 17/04/25

Chelsea 1-2 Legia Warsaw - 17/04/25

Hammarby 2-0 Djurgarden - 13/04/25

Chelsea 2-2 Ipswich - 13/04/25

Djurgarden 0-1 Rapid Wien - 10/04/25

Legia Warsaw 0-3 Chelsea - 10/04/25

How to Watch Djurgarden vs. Chelsea on TV

Country

TV channel/live stream

United States

Paramount+, ViX

United Kingdom

TNT Sports 4, discovery+, discovery+ App

Canada

DAZN Canada

Mexico

Disney+ Mexico

Djurgarden Team News

Djurgarden in the Europa Conference League
Djurgarden will need to hit their peak to stifle Chelsea / IMAGO | Steinsiek.ch

Djurgarden could have used the immense experience of 35-year-old former Juventus and Sampdoria midfielder Albin Ekdal, but the 71-cap Sweden international could be absent after missing the weekend win over Osters with a thigh injury.

Nino Zugelj, Piotr Johansson, Patric Aslund and Malkolm Nilsson Safqvist will all be absent, too, while Rasmus Schuller is also a significant doubt. Oskar Fallenius, who has been missing since the quarterfinal second leg with Rapid Wien, should return.

Djurgarden Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea

Djurgarden predicted lineup vs. Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Rinne; Stahl, Une, Danielson, Kosugi; Stensson, Finndell; Haarala, Nguen, Gulliksen; Priske.

Chelsea Team News

Chelsea
Maresca has plenty of options to choose from on Thursday / IMAGO/Newspix

Chelsea will continue without the services of Wesley Fofana, who is out for the remainder of the season, and the French defender is joined in the treatment room by youngsters Marc Guiu and Omari Kellyman.

Mykhailo Mudryk is still suspended having not featured for the Blues since the beginning of December, while Malo Gusto is a significant doubt due to a hamstring injury and could be replaced by either Reece James or Josh Acheampong in the starting lineup.

Maresca could still rotate in the semis as Chelsea chase a top five Premier League finish, with the likes of Christopher Nkunku, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Tosin Adarabioyo potentially coming into the team.

Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Djurgarden

Chelsea predicted lineup vs Djurgarden (4-2-3-1): Jorgensen; Acheampong, Adarabioyo, Badiashile, Cucurella; James, Dewsbury-Hall; Madueke, Palmer, Sancho; Nkunku.

Djurgarden vs. Chelsea Score Prediction

Even when below their best this season, Chelsea have had few issues dismantling their inferior European opponents. Djurgarden have made a mixed start to Honkavaara's reign—winning five, drawing two and losing five since his December appointment—and they stand little chance of subduing Maresca's side.

Chelsea aren't in particularly impressive form, especially in the final third, but they have still the depth and firepower to unlock Djurgarden's defence. At the other end, they should keep the Swedes at bay, especially considering both teams have only scored in one of the home side's last nine matches in all competitions.

Prediction: Djurgarden 0-2 Chelsea

READ THE LATEST CHELSEA NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE

feed

Published
Ewan Ross-Murray
EWAN ROSS-MURRAY

Ewan Ross-Murray is is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegience, belongs to Liverpool.

Home/Soccer