Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Djurgarden: Conference League Semifinals
Chelsea are aiming to take a sizeable step towards the Conference League final on Thursday evening when they visit Swedish side Djurgarden.
The Blues journey to Stockholm for the first leg of their Conference League semifinal and will be eager to return to west London with a lead to protect during next week's reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge. Given they have won all five of their away matches in this year's competition proper, Enzo Maresca's side will have few fears of an upset in Scandinavia.
The Italian has enjoyed the luxury of resting and rotating on the continent this season and could do the same on Thursday despite it being a European semifinal. Chelsea have an abundance of elite options and Maresca must select the right combination in Sweden as he juggles the push for silverware and Champions League qualification.
Here's how Chelsea could line up against Djurgarden.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Djurgarden (4-2-3-1)
GK: Filip Jorgensen—Robert Sanchez has produced some crucial saves during recent Premier League outings and remains first-choice despite seldom convincing entirely. Jorgensen could offer him a rest in Stockholm.
RB: Josh Acheampong—Malo Gusto's fitness issues and Reece James' recent positional change has opened the door for 18-year-old Acheampong to start a European semifinal. He's featured in the last three Conference League duels.
CB: Tosin Adarabioyo—With Wesley Fofana out for the season, Trevoh Chalobah has established himself as Levi Colwill's natural partner at the back. Given Sunday's crucial encounter with Premier League champions Liverpool, Adarabioyo could come into the team to offer the preferred duo a rest.
CB: Benoit Badiashile—Badiashile has been utilised in Europe since recovering from injury at the beginning of March and the Frenchman will be keen to take a clean sheet back to Stamford Bridge.
LB: Marc Cucurella —Cucurella's goalscoring prowess has caught the eye during recent weeks, with his advanced runs towards the penalty spot causing carnage. He was on the scoresheet against Legia Warsaw during Chelsea's last Conference League outing.
DM: Reece James—While a right back by trade, James has been steadily used as a defensive midfielder in the Conference League. The academy graduate's exceptional distribution, ball-winning abilities and goalscoring potential make him an all-round threat in the engine room.
DM: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall—The summer recruit has been used sparingly during his debut season and could be on the move at the end of the term, but he's been a useful replacement for Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo on the continent.
RW: Noni Madueke—Madueke's two-goal showing away at Legia in the quarterfinal first leg was crucial to Chelsea's progression given they actually lost the reverse fixture on home soil. He looked lively against Everton at the weekend, too.
AM: Cole Palmer—Palmer's agonising goal drought hit 17 matches at home to Everton on Saturday and the Englishman's form is concerning. Chelsea will hope the floodgates open once he returns to the scoresheet.
LW: Jadon Sancho—The loanee has managed four goal contributions in his last five games, including in both ties with Legia during the quarters. Chelsea need some magic from the winger as they continue to struggle for goals.
ST: Christopher Nkunku—Nicolas Jackson was back among the goals on Saturday—a cracking strike, too—but Nkunku will likely feature midweek. The Frenchman's time at Stamford Bridge appears to be running out and he's now eight matches without finding the net.