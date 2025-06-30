Dominik Szoboszlai’s Agent Reacts to Florian Wirtz Threat for Liverpool Place
There is no fear from Dominik Szoboszlai’s camp about a potentially diminished role at Liverpool now that record signing Florian Wirtz is through the door.
Wirtz became not only the most expensive player in Liverpool history, but in British football history, when a transfer from Bayer Leverkusen worth up to £116 million ($159 million) was completed.
The Germany international is versatile enough to play in several attacking roles, but is primarily known as an advanced midfielder in the No.10 position. That was the role Szoboszlai most frequently played for Arne Slot in 2024–25. He had often played deeper, as a No.8, under Jürgen Klopp, but Slot preferred to pair Ryan Gravenberch with Alexis Mac Allister there instead.
Speaking to Hungarian platform m4sport, Szoboszlai’s agent, Mátyás Esterházy, declared he is “neither afraid nor interested” when asked about the possible threat Wirtz poses to his client.
“Dominik has been in an environment where competition is the norm since he was 16. I have never seen a Premier League-winning club that does not want to develop, that does not want to sign top players,” Esterházy, who also represents new Liverpool goalkeeper Ármin Pécsi, explained.
“I am sure that [Szoboszlai and Wirtz] will be together on the pitch in some form.
“Of course, I do not have to put the team together, one of the best coaches in the world is sitting on the Liverpool bench, he has much more information than I do. I trust that Dominik will jump at this step and will be increasingly successful with the constantly developing team.”
Liverpool brought in only winger Federico Chiesa ahead of the 2024–25 season, sweeping to the Premier League title with a few tweaks of the squad Slot inherited from Klopp. In stark contrast, this summer’s spend has hit £196 million ($268.4 million) before the end of June, including the arrival of goalkeeper Georgi Mamardashvili after a pre-arranged transfer was secured last year.