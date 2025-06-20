Five Liverpool Players Most Affected by Florian Wirtz's Transfer
Liverpool are doing anything but resting on their laurels this summer. After swiftly replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold with Jeremie Frimpong, the Premier League champions smashed their transfer record by bringing in Florian Wirtz.
The German international, who’s arguably been the Bundesliga’s standout performer over the past two seasons, smashed multiple transfer records.
Given Wirtz’s calibre and the vast sum they’re splurging, the German playmaker will be expected to prosper from the get-go and Arne Slot could potentially alter the system which facilitated title glory last season in order to appease their record-signing.
As a result of Wirtz’s immediate importance, several current Liverpool players are bound to be affected for various reasons. Here are five who may be the most concerned/pleased with the 22-year-old’s addition.
1. Dominik Szoboszlai
Only four players racked up more minutes in all competitions for Liverpool last season than Dominik Szoboszlai (3,421), and the bulk of the Hungarian’s minutes arrived from a number ten position. Although. Szoboszlai didn’t operate as your typical trequartista. He was more of an advanced midfielder whose primary function was to run, run... and run.
That’s not to discredit him. He was mightily important to Liverpool’s title success as the Reds so often physically overwhelmed their opponents in the middle of the park—largely due to Szoboszlai.
However, there’s no overlooking that Wirtz is a direct threat to Szoboszlai’s spot in the team when Slot operates with a number nine. There is scope for the pair to work in tandem as dual false nines, similar to how Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones worked together at the Etihad in February, but such a ploy will likely be preserved for special occasions.
Perhaps Slot wants to steer this Liverpool team in a different direction despite reaching the pinnacle last season. The Reds could revolve more around technical brilliance and intricacy than running power.
2. Curtis Jones
England international Curtis Jones was utilised at right-back by Thomas Tuchel during the June international break, with the German manager encouraging the Scouser to drift infield from his position to form a midfield pivot when his team had possession.
In the absence of Alexander-Arnold, Tuchel may have presented Slot with a rogue solution, but it’ll take a crisis at the position for the Liverpool boss to consider copying the German.
Thus, we have to regard Jones exclusively as a midfielder heading into 2025–26. Last season, he was in and out of the team—starting around half of Liverpool’s games in all competitions. Slot, more often than not, opted for Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister at the base while Szoboszlai marauded from an advanced position.
Jones boasts the requisite press-resistance to perform the deeper role successfully, but some might question whether he has the necessary creative juice or power to prosper in Szoboszlai’s role. He’s undeniably an intelligent footballer with plenty of value, but Wirtz’s arrival could lessen his importance on Merseyside unless he nails down exactly the type of midfielder he wants to be.
3. Harvey Elliott
Off the back of a strong preseason, Harvey Elliott had the potential to blossom into an integral piece during Slot’s first year at the helm. The creative midfielder had performed well from the periphery under Jürgen Klopp, and was seemingly ready to take the next step.
However, Elliott’s progress was cruelly thwarted by a broken foot sustained a month into the 2024–25 season. Slot labelled the setback a “big disappointment,” and the young Englishman struggled to assert himself after returning to the fold.
Elliott recorded eight goal contributions in 28 appearances but started just six games. At the start of the summer transfer window, he’s admitted the need “to reflect” on his Liverpool career amid fears of potentially “wasting years.”
While Wirtz prefers to operate from different zones to the left-footed Elliott, his presence is bound to suffocate the Englishman’s minutes further.
4. Mohamed Salah
Slot catered his first Liverpool team to appease Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian was given few defensive responsibilities and remained in an optimal position when his team won possession back.
The ploy didn’t come without risk, but Salah rewarded Slot by producing one of the all-time great individual Premier League campaigns. His record-shattering season ended with a whopping 57 goal contributions in 52 games.
The likes of Luis Díaz, Cody Gakpo and Szoboszlai merely played supporting roles in a bid to maximise Salah, but things are likely to be a little different with a new asset in town.
In Wirtz, Liverpool have acquired a supreme operator from between the lines. He tends to work best from the left half-space, where he aims to compromise defensive structures via shrewd off-ball movement and subtle work in tight areas. He provides something the Reds previously didn’t have, and there will be greater capacity for Slot’s side to penetrate and create from central areas with Wirtz in the team.
Overall, there’s bound to be less reliance on Salah assuming the German hits the ground running. It’s not going to the the Egyptian or bust.
5. Darwin Núñez
Darwin Núñez’s Liverpool career is at a crossroads off the back of a poor season. The unreliable Uruguayan forward scored just seven times in 47 appearances, with Slot preferring to use Díaz as a false nine or Diogo Jota up top when available.
Liverpool may look to sell Núñez this summer, but if he does stick around, the striker should benefit from Wirtz’s arrival. The German will appreciate Núñez’s willingness to run in behind after he receives possession between the lines, but the former Benfica star hasn’t exactly struggled for service at Anfield.
While Wirtz should be able to function as a reliable chance-creator for the striker, his playmaking abilities will count for very little should Núñez’s inefficiency in front of goal continue. The 25-year-old underperformed his expected goals for the third consecutive Premier League season in 2024–25.
If he is retained, this will surely be Núñez’s last dance on Merseyside. There’s potential got him to develop an excellent relationship with Wirtz.