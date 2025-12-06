Dominik Szoboszlai Makes Worrying Admission on Liverpool’s Latest Collapse
A completely dejected Dominik Szoboszlai struggled to come up with words to describe what led to Liverpool’s second half capitulation against Leeds United, admitting he “didn’t know what happened”.
Liverpool squandered a two-goal advantage before retaking the lead only to concede a stoppage-time equaliser to draw 3–3 against Leeds on Saturday night. Szoboszlai thought he’d scored the match-winner in the 80th minute, but it wasn’t to be for the reigning holders.
Arne Slot’s side seemed destined to clinch their third Premier League victory since October after a very solid opening 70 minutes, making the end result that much more frustrating.
“I don’t know what happened after 2–0, I think we thought the game was over,” Szoboszlai revealed. “We just made sure at the beginning of the game that this is the kind of game where you can never underestimate who you play against.
“Maybe after the penalty they just had their momentum, scored the 2-2. We came back, so it's a good reaction from the team again. Just conceding again from a set-piece is not the nicest way.
“After the 2-2 we showed a good reaction, we showed our mentality. We wanted to come back because we knew we made a mistake in a way that we let them come back for 2-2 and we scored the 3-2. But nothing to say about the result.”
Dominik Szoboszlai: Everybody Has To Take Responsibility
Liverpool’s title defence is all but over, currently sitting eighth on the table, 10 points adrift of Premier League pace-setters Arsenal.
Szoboszlai admitted he didn’t even know what position Liverpool were currently and was unable to give a concrete answer as to whether Liverpool are capable of resembling the title-winning team from last season. Instead, he made a passionate plea to the entire team in an effort to turn things around.
“Now we have to find solutions, we have to show reactions and everybody has to take responsibility, and not always the older guys or the guys who are here longer.
“Everybody has to go on the pitch and show they are ready to fight for this badge.”