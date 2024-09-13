EA Sports FC 25 Ratings: Top 25 Players in La Liga
Look away Barcelona fans, Real Madrid has 12 players littered throughout the 25 best La Liga players in EA Sports FC 25.
Kylian Mbappé, who joined the reigning Champions League winners on a free transfer from PSG, is tied for the highest-rated player spot in the game alongside Rodri, Aitana Bonmatí, and Erling Haaland. The Frenchman's blistering pace and top-tier finishing will no doubt be featured in many players' squads as the game is set to release Sept. 20.
Top 25 La Liga Players in EA Sports FC 25
- Kylian Mbappé - Real Madrid / ST - 91
- Jude Bellingham - Real Madrid / CAM - 90
- Vinícius Júnior - Real Madrid / LW - 90
- Thibaut Courtois - Real Madrid / GK - 89
- Marc-André ter Stegen - Barcelona / GK - 89
- Antoine Griezmann - Atlético Madrid / ST - 88
- Robert Lewandowski - Barcelona / ST - 88
- Federico Valverde - Real Madrid / CM - 88
- Jan Oblak - Atlético Madrid / GK - 88
- Antonio Rüdiger - Real Madrid / CB - 88
- Frenkie de Jong - Barcelona / CM - 87
- Rodrygo - Real Madrid / RW - 86
- Luka Modrić - Real Madrid / CM - 86
- Daniel Carvajal - Real Madrid / RB - 86
- Pedri - Barcelona - Barcelona / CM - 86
- Unai Simón - Athletic Bilbao / GK - 86
- Éder Militão - Real Madrid / CB - 85
- Jules Koundé - Barcelona / CB - RB
- Nico Williams - Athletic Bilbao / LM - 85
- Aurélien Tchouaméni - Real Madrid / CDM - 85
- David Alaba - Real Madrid / CB - 85
- Ronald Araújo - Barcelona / CB - 85
- Giorgi Mamardashvili - Valencia / GK - 85
- Iago Aspas - Celta Vigo / ST - 84
- Álex Remiro - Real Sociedad / GK - 84
FC 25 cover star Jude Bellingham and Vinícius Júnior were both awarded 90 overall ratings after their stellar performances last season.
On the other side of La Liga, Barcelona has six players in the top 25 with goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen coming in at an 89 overall. Ex-Bayern Munich talisman Robert Lewandowski is Barcelona's highest-rated outfit player at 88.
Antoine Griezmann and Jan Oblak are the only Atlético Madrid players to feature in the top 25. There are just five La Liga players in the top 25 that don't play for either Real Madrid, Barcelona or Atlético Madrid: Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams and Unai Simón, Real Sociedad's Álex Remiro, Valencia's Giorgi Mamardashvili and Iago Aspas at Celta Vigo.