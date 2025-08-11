EA Sports FC 26: Toni Kroos Returns as Icon in Ultimate Team
Real Madrid and Germany legend Toni Kroos is one of the new Icons coming to EA Sports FC 26 Ultimate Team, the developer announced via a promotional trailer on Monday.
“It was about time it was his turn, eh?” an actor says as they prepare to unveil Kroos as a new Icon in the game. The trailer shows what appears to be two EA Sports employees making their way through a floor of the office where they house and honor Icons in the franchise.
Names like Roberto Carlos and Zinedine Zidane, two former Real Madrid stars in their own right, are passed by before revealing Kroos and his room called Deutsche Perfektion, or German perfection. The entire trailer has a Severance feel to it.
“I’m yours,” Kroos exclaims while wearing a Real Madrid kit from the 2023–24 campaign, the final one he wore in his legendary career for Los Blancos.
Kroos won five Champions League trophies at Madrid plus four La Liga titles. On top of an additional European crown with Bayern Munich and three German domestic titles, Kroos’s trophy cabinet is topped off with the FIFA World Cup from 2014.
The retired German maestro joins Ultimate Edition cover star Zlatan Ibrahimović as new Icons with more expected in the build-up to next season. Last year, Gareth Bale, Mia Hamm, Nadine Angerer, Gianluigi Buffon, Lotta Schelin, Marinette Pichon, Julie Foudy, Lillian Thuram and Aya Miyama were added to the game.
Toni Kroos EA Sports FC 26 Rating and Position
Kroos will be rated 90 as a base Icon and will be a center midfielder (CM). He could have alternate positions as well given Kroos’s base gold card in FC 24, the last entry he was an active player, had CDM as well.
Kroos will likely receive special cards throughout the Ultimate Team cycle.
When Does EA Sports FC 26 Release?
EA Sports FC 26 releases Sept. 26 on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch platforms and PC.