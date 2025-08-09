Eberechi Eze: Crystal Palace Manager Unsure Over Future of Arsenal, Tottenham Target
Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has refused to guarantee Eberechi Eze will remain with the club beyond the summer transfer window, with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur among his admirers.
Arsenal are on the hunt for winger reinforcements and, after seeing little progress with their interest in Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, have been increasingly tipped to rivals Spurs in the race for Eze.
Thomas Frank’s side are long-time admirers of Eze and find themselves in desperate need of help in attacking midfield after losing James Maddison to an ACL injury which is likely to keep him sidelined for the majority of the 2025–26 campaign.
In the face of increasing interest in Eze, Glasner was asked whether the England international will still be a Palace player after the window closes, but the Eagles boss could not offer any assurances.
“He will play on Sunday [in the Community Shield], definitely,” was as far as Glasner would go. “Marc Guéhi, too.”
Working in Eze’s favour is the presence of a release clause in his contract which is believed to sit at around £67.5 million ($90.7 million). There have been mixed reports over the expiry date of this clause, with some claiming it has already expired and others pointing to a deadline of August 15.
Eze’s representatives have spoken with both London sides but formal offers are yet to arrive. Arsenal are thought to be focused on outgoings at this point, while Spurs are planning their next move in the immediate aftermath of Maddison’s injury.
The 27-year-old enjoyed another impressive campaign for Palace last year, racking up 14 goals and 11 assists across all competitions. His return of 16 goal involvements in the Premier League was a personal best.