Ed Sheeran Reacts to Ipswich Town's Stunning Premier League Victory vs. Chelsea
Ed Sheeran was one of thousands of supporters on their feet at Portman Road celebrating Ipswich Town's improbable 2–0 victory over Chelsea.
Ipswich Town closed out 2024 on a high by securing their first home Premier League win in 8,286 days. Goals from Liam Delap and Omari Hutchinson stunned the fourth-place Blues and gave the loyal fans in the stands, including Sheeran, plenty to cheer about.
The four-time Grammy award winner owns a minority stake in the club and is a regular at matches, but he had never gotten the chance to celebrate a home win in the Premier League until Ipswich bossed Chelsea in their final fixture of the year.
Check out Sheeran's excited reaction below.
Sheeran made headlines earlier in the season when he interrupted Ruben Amorim's post-match interview after Ipswich held the Red Devils to a 1–1 draw. The result came just two weeks after Ipswich secured their first victory of the season against Tottenham Hotspur.
Since that November night, though, Ipswich only managed to collect three points one more time in the next month with a win over Wolves. Their victory against Chelsea is just their third of the season in 19 Premier League fixtures.
Ipswich need to keep delivering positive results if they want to stay clear of the relegation zone. With 15 points, Kieran McKenna's squad is now just one point from safety.
Ipswich's next challenge comes against Fulham on Jan. 5. The newly promoted side will be eager to give Sheeran and the rest of its fans more to cheer about in the new year.