Eddie Howe Sets Alexander Isak Demand After Newcastle Fans Turn on Liverpool Target
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe openly pleaded for a quick resolution to the ongoing Alexander Isak transfer saga looming over Tyneside. The Magpies boss insisted that his star striker is more than welcome back in the first team, but the club’s travelling fans offered a rather different message.
As has been the case since Isak was left at home for Newcastle’s pre-season tour of Asia, talk around the club has focused on the Sweden international’s future. Liverpool are watching on diligently, with a second formal bid for the 25-year-old thought to be in the works after Isak reportedly declared his intention never to play for Newcastle again.
Howe has clearly become increasingly exasperated by this bubbling soap opera and left Isak out of the squad which was held to a 0–0 draw away to Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon. That didn’t stop his post-match press conference from being dominated by the absent forward.
“I hope it’s resolved quickly, because it’s news around us all the time,” Howe moaned. “Players have managed to shut that out and perform. We have to continue to do that.
“We would like a resolution. When I say we, I’m talking about myself and I’m sure the ownership, everyone really, the players that we have, because I think we need that clarity this season.
“Any Premier League season can be hard enough. You don’t need any kind of distraction to swerve your thoughts, to unbalance what we’re doing. But I’m certainly not in control of that. And I think there’s only one person [Isak] really that could control that.
“Nothing’s changed, the door is well and truly open. But he has to decide what he wants to do. I mean, that’s the quickest way. But of course, Alex is in control of what he does. I’m not in control of him.”
Howe may be eagerly awaiting the return of his reliable top scorer, but that isn’t a universally shared stance. After watching a side spearheaded by the winger Anthony Gordon fail to find the net against an Aston Villa outfit which had been reduced to 10 men for more than a quarter of proceedings, a large portion of Newcastle’s travelling support belted out: “There is only one greedy b-----d.”
“The supporters acted really well,” Howe shrugged. “They supported the team, which is my big ask. If afterwards they want to say something, they are free to...”
Newcastle took 16 shots to Villa’s three on Saturday yet only forced debutant goalkeeper Marco Bizot into a trio of saves. Without Isak or any natural striker in the squad, there was an easy explanation for this inefficiency.
“Of course, you’re going to miss someone that scored the goals that Alex has,” Howe admitted, “and not just the goals, but the calibre of player that he is. So we’re not silly enough to think any different, but we just have to look and talk about the players that are here and what they’ve given today.”