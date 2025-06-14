Eight Players You Didn’t Realise Will Be at the Club World Cup: From World Champions to Premier League Icons
Some of football’s biggest stars descend upon the United States for the Club World Cup this summer, including a host of huge names you might not have known were competing at the tournament.
There’s a novel feel to FIFA’s latest revamp, with 32 teams from across the globe aiming to establish themselves as world champions. UEFA’s representatives are expected to dominate, with Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain, perennial European champions Real Madrid and a rejuvenated Pep Guardiola-led Manchester City among the favourites to go all the way.
However, there is scope for one of the several global underdogs to upset the projected Euro hegemony this summer, with several of these clubs emboldened by the presence of former superstars.
Here are eight players you might not have known were competing at the 2025 Club World Cup.
Watch the FIFA Club World Cup live and on-demand here
1. Sergio Ramos
Sergio Ramos was competing in Europe as recently as 2024 with Sevilla before signing a contract with Mexican outfit Monterrey at the start of 2025.
The hugely decorated defender has gotten his hands on four Club World Cups—all with Real Madrid—but only a miracle will see him claim a fifth this summer. Monterrey will have to bypass Champions League finalists Inter and Argentinian giants River Plate to advance into the round of 16.
Ramos obviously isn’t the force he once was, but he remains a distinct goalscoring threat in the opposition’s box. The veteran centre-back has three goals in eight Liga MX appearances and has recovered from injury in time for the start of the tournament.
2. Thiago Silva
Thiago Silva is a major reason why Chelsea are competing at the upcoming Club World Cup, as he marshalled Thomas Tuchel’s defence which kept Man City at bay during the 2021 Champions League final.
The Blues were thus one of the first teams to qualify for this tournament, and Silva later went on to lift the Club World Cup by virtue of a last-gasp victory over Palmeiras.
The veteran centre-half is no longer plying his trade in Europe having returned to his homeland in 2024 to play for boyhood club Fluminense. The 2023 Copa Libertadores champions have a kind draw on paper, but many projections suggest South African outfit Mamelodi Sundowns are more likely to join Borussia Dortmund in the round of 16 than Silva’s Flu, who battled relegation last season.
3. Edinson Cavani
2024 was a disappointing year for Boca Juniors, but a 38-year-old Edinson Cavani proved that he still knows where the goal is by scoring 16 times in 35 appearances.
The great Uruguayan forward enjoyed a storied career in Europe but is playing at the Club World Cup for the first time this summer. Cavani was so often part of PSG teams that collapsed during the Champions League knockout stages.
Boca have a couple of corking group stage fixtures against Bayern Munich and Benfica, but they have their work cut out if they’re to advance. The Argentinians will be reliant on Cavani’s goalscoring prowess and the pragmatism of rehired manager Miguel Angel Russo.
4. Jorginho
Jorginho was also involved in Chelsea’s Club World Cup success four years ago which capped off the best year of his careeer.
The midfielder’s time in west London came to an end midway through the 2022–23 season, but his next destination was only a short trip across the capital. Signed by Arsenal for a small fee, Jorginho immediately became a valued dressing room member and was one of Mikel Arteta’s most trusted lieutenants despite often being excluded from the Spaniard’s starting lineup.
The Gunners extended his contract by another year in 2024 and there was some talk of them doing the same this time around, but all parties agreed to move on. Jorginho has since been unveiled by Flamengo in time for the Club World Cup, and Filipe Luís’s side are slated to be one of the underdogs capable of springing a surprise in the U.S.
He’ll face former club Chelsea on Matchday 2 of the group stage.
5. Salomón Rondón
There will be several sets of Premier League fanbases pointing at their screens like Leonardo Di Caprio’s character (Rick Dalton) in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood should they tune into a Pachuca game at the upcoming tournament. Hey, perhaps Real Madrid’s clash with the Mexican side will tickle your fancy.
Leading Pachuca’s line is one of two players to score a Premier League hat-trick consisting solely of headers: Salomón Rondón.
The Venezuelan striker was a handy focal point at West Brom and pretty prolific while on loan at Newcastle United, but he struggled at Everton and has been plying his trade in the Americas since 2023. The 35-year-old is loving life in Mexico and is a big reason why Pachuca are one of the 32 teams at the 2025 Club World Cup.
Rondón scored twice in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup final against Columbus Crew, completing an impressive campaign which saw him finish as the tournament’s top scorer.
6. Rui Patrício
Rui Patrício’s career has been made up of stable, lengthy spells. He spent 12 years at Sporting CP and equally split the next six between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Roma.
The goalkeeper, who has 108 Portugal caps, joined Atalanta in 2024 but failed to displace Marco Carnesecchi as their number one. Now 37, the veteran shot-stopper has opted for pastures new and he’ll enjoy another shot on the big stage after signing for Al Ain at the end of May.
Patrício signed a short-term contract with the Abu Dhabi-based club, and he’s bound to make his money worth in the U.S with his team drawn alongside Man City and Juventus in Group G.
7. Alex Telles
Off the back of a truly forgettable three-year spell with Manchester United, which included an equally indifferent loan at Sevilla, Alex Telles jetted off for the riches of Saudi Arabia during the Pro League’s first major splash, but the left-back lasted just a year in the Gulf region before returning to Brazil.
Telles signed a two-year deal with South American champions Botafogo last September and scored his first goal for the club in their Copa Libertadores final triumph over Atlético Mineiro.
The left-back is a key part of Renato Paiva’s side, but 2025 has been a tough year for the Libertadores holders and expectations aren’t exactly sky-high entering the tournament.
8. Vitor Roque
A move to Barcelona proved to come too soon for young striker Vitor Roque, who spent the first half of 2024–25 on loan at Real Betis before making the swift return back to Brazil.
Palmeiras were willing spend a club-record €25.5 million (£21.7 million, $29.5 million) fee to bring Roque home, but the 20-year-old has enjoyed a slow start to life with the 2021 Copa Libertadores winners.
While his time in Spain couldn’t have gone much worse, he’ll hope to have another shot at the European scene and the upcoming tournament is a big opportunity to showcase his talent again.
We may earn a commission if you buy something via a link in this article