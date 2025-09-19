Eight Storylines to Watch Out for in Premier League Gameweek 5
There has barely been time for Premier League sides to breathe ahead of Gameweek 5 in the English top flight.
Champions League and Carabao Cup fixtures have drained the fuel tank for an array of Premier League clubs, with those afforded the luxury of an empty midweek schedule boasting a significant advantage heading into the upcoming round of fixtures.
Fatigue could well level the playing field in this weekend’s blockbuster battles but it shouldn’t take any shine of an intriguing set of battles across the country. There are crucial duels up and down the table, including meetings between the division’s traditional ‘big six’.
Here are the storylines to keep an eye on during Gameweek 5 in the Premier League.
More Late Drama for Liverpool?
Liverpool’s penchant for scoring late goals has proven remarkable this season. All five of their clashes in all competitions have seen them net decisive goals in the 83rd minute or beyond, with the Reds maintaining their perfect record in dramatic fashion.
Liverpool face local rivals Everton in the first Merseyside derby of the season on Saturday lunchtime—a fixture renowned for last-gasp chaos. James Tarkowski’s 98th-minute equaliser defined last season’s battle at Goodison Park, while the Reds boast joyful memories of late efforts from Gary McAllister, Sadio Mané and Divock Origi in the Premier League era.
Arne Slot will be desperate for a more comfortable victory this weekend than he’s witnessed previously this season, but he’s unlikely to decline another late winner in a crucial fixture.
Wolves Desperate to Halt Winless Run
Wolverhampton Wanderers are the only club without a point in the Premier League this season and will view Saturday’s home fixture with newly-promoted Leeds United as a must-win. The Old Gold, who have at least tasted victory in the Carabao Cup, have not been awful by any means, but a swift upturn in results is required to avoid being cut adrift.
Jørgen Strand Larsen is expected to miss out again this weekend, leaving Wolves with the unenviable task of replacing his goalscoring output, but the Midlands side have home advantage to carry them to their first points of the season.
Tottenham Aiming to End Brighton Hoodoo
Tottenham Hotspur have made an enormously encouraging start to the Thomas Frank era. Three wins from four Premier League games was followed by a narrow but important victory over Villarreal in the Champions League midweek, but Spurs now face a trip to one of their bogey sides of recent times.
The Lilywhites lost both meetings with Brighton & Hove Albion last season and have tasted defeat in four of their last seven battles with the Seagulls. Fortunately for Frank, Saturday’s opponents have largely underwhelmed this term, but it will prove a test of Tottenham’s top four credentials on the south coast this weekend.
Alejandro Garnacho Returns to Old Trafford
Alejandro Garnacho is still being eased into life at Chelsea, with the explosive winger requiring a steady increase in playing time to return to full match fitness. However, he should play some part in his side’s trip to Manchester United this weekend—the club he departed on bad terms for £40 million over the summer.
The United academy graduate is unlikely to receive a warm and loving reception on his return to Old Trafford, with whistles and boos a more likely greeting. Garnacho, who is still awaiting his first Chelsea start, will be desperate to silence his former followers should he be handed an opportunity in Manchester.
Ruben Amorim on the Brink
Ruben Amorim is unlikely to be sharing smiles with Garnacho before, during or after Saturday’s clash given the frosty nature of their relationship, but the United head coach will be squarely focused on relieving the pressure on himself this weekend. After another tepid and lifeless display against rivals Manchester City last weekend, the 40-year-old will be desperate for a response against Chelsea.
Amorim was defeated in his first meeting with Chelsea in May—although that did come just five days before the Europa League final—and hopes of a different outcome at Old Trafford this weekend are at an all-time low. With the pressure continuing to mount on Amorim’s shoulders, he’s desperate for better from his side.
Can Aston Villa End Their Drought?
Aston Villa have struggled alongside their Midlands rivals Wolves this season. While the Old Gold have been beaten in all four Premier League matches, Villa have failed to score in any of their league outings. Two goalless draws and two defeats is a poor start for last season’s Champions League quarter-finalists.
Harvey Elliott was on the scoresheet in the Carabao Cup midweek, but Villa will be desperate to end their goal drought in the Premier League on Sunday. They visit Sunderland, who have won both their home league games this term, looking to bring their winless and scoreless run to a close.
Arsenal Face Second Title Test
Arsenal were justifiably criticised for their negative approach in the trip to reigning champions Liverpool in Gameweek 3. Mikel Arteta was clearly happy to accept a draw at Anfield, but was punished by Dominik Szoboszlai’s stunning free kick in the Gunners’ first Premier League title test of the season.
Their second title challenge comes this weekend when they host eight-time champions Manchester City—the team who have pipped them to the crown in two of the last three seasons. Arsenal were 5–1 victors against the out-of-sorts Cityzens in this fixture last term and Arteta will demand similar intensity and attacking vigour from his side on Sunday.
Dropping points at home to City would prove another devastating blow for the Gunners.
Unstoppable Erling Haaland
Man City will travel to north London aiming to lay down a marker after two defeats from their opening four Premier League matches. Victory at the Emirates thrusts them back into title conversations and they will be relying on the supreme finishing of Erling Haaland to secure all three points against Arsenal.
The Norwegian has been in characteristically devastating form this season and has already managed 12 goals and two assists for club and country. He followed up six strikes for Norway over the September international break with a clinical brace in the Manchester derby last weekend and a header midweek against Napoli.
In doing so, he became the fastest player to reach the 50-goal mark in Champions League history.
Haaland scored in both meetings with the Gunners last term and is the leading candidate to decide Sunday’s tantalising affair.