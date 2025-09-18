Report: Man Utd’s Two Concerns Over Ruben Amorim Revealed
The level of emotion shown by Ruben Amorim during both matches and press conferences is thought to be of growing concern to those in charge at Manchester United, a report has claimed.
After an impressive performance in their season-opening defeat to Arsenal, United have slumped back into the miserable form which plagued Amorim’s debut season. Elimination from the Carabao Cup against League Two’s Grimsby Town has been mixed into a run of just one win from five games across all competitions.
Amorim has insisted United will have to sack him if they want change. As it stands, his job is not thought to be in immediate danger—perhaps due to the significant compensation fee owed to him—and players are not believed to have lost faith in their boss either.
That being said, the Daily Mail note a handful of concerns from a number of key figures around United relating to Amorim’s ability to manage his emotions.
First-team figures are not happy with Amorim’s preference to “hide” when things get tough during matches, with his refusal to watch a number of penalties this season attracting unwanted attention, and this is just one aspect of Amorim’s touchline style which has caused concerns.
Higher up at Old Trafford, some are believed to be worried about Amorim’s emotions during press conferences, many of which have included shocking and divisive soundbites in response to tense questions.
Defeat to Grimsby saw Amorim admit he sometimes “hates” his players and wants to quit the job, which is just the latest in a growing list of surprising responses.
Previously, Amorim has described his side as the worst in United ’s history, while his comments about Kobbie Mainoo inspired the youngster’s desire to leave on loan. Claims that he would rather play his 63-year-old goalkeepr coach than pick Marcus Rashford also did not go down well in the boardroom.
United’s concerns in this regard were on show when he spoke to just four reporters in the aftermath of the defeat to Manchester City before club staff stepped in.
Despite these fears, United are understood to remain supportive to Amorim, adamant they will not be forced into another change in manager less than 12 months after sacking Erik ten Hag, but the pressure on his shoulders will continue to rise if things do not improve in the coming weeks.