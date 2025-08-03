Real Madrid Make Surprising ‘Decision’ in Endrick, Gonzalo Garcia Dilemma
Real Madrid are reportedly only interested in keeping Endrick or Gonzalo García next season, opening the door for one of the young strikers to depart the Spanish capital.
It goes without saying that Kylian Mbappé is Real Madrid’s starting No. 9, no matter what formation new boss Xabi Alonso deploys. Question marks, though, surround who will be the Frenchman’s backup in Los Blancos’ 2025–26 campaign.
What was originally considered Endrick’s job has now swayed in favor of García following this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup. The Real Madrid Castilla product recorded a goal contribution in five of his six starts and took home the competition’s Golden Boot, all while Endrick was sidelined with a hamstring injury.
The emergence of García now gives Real Madrid two backup strikers, which might be one too many. According to AS, the Spanish outfit only wants “one or the other to stay” when it comes to Endrick and García.
Real Madrid reportedly believe whichever player stays as the third striker would “see his progression jeopardized” due to his limited opportunities. The only way both Endrick and García will grow is by playing consistent minutes, and one will inevitably see little game time as Alonso’s third option.
After the Club World Cup, García is the favorite to secure the backup job. Everything from his positioning and work rate to his natural finishing ability earned the 21-year-old comparisons to club legend Raúl this summer.
Yet Endrick “sees himself capable of winning over Xabi” and is not giving up on his time in a white shirt. The Brazilian starred in the Copa del Rey last season, scoring five goals in six matches, but underwhelmed in La Liga and the Champions League.
Still, at just 18 years old, Endrick has a lofty ceiling. Perhaps the best decision for the striker would be a loan stint somewhere in Europe to develop his game, but Real Madrid would have to decide whether they are ready to momentarily part ways with the Brazil international or take a risk in keeping him over García.
Whichever striker Real Madrid decides is worthy of playing as Mbappé’s backup just might become the new owner of the number nine shirt.